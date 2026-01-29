TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Pink Triangle Press today released a new Pink Paper on Health, a national research study and report revealing significant health disparities faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Canada, and announced the launch of Script , a new digital platform designed to close critical gaps in queer and trans health information.

Based on a cross-sectional survey of more than 2,100 respondents nationwide, half of whom identify as 2SLGBTQIA+, the study found that 2SLGBTQIA+ communities experience poorer health outcomes, reduced access to care, and higher levels of discrimination than non-2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians. Funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) with research conducted by Environics Research, the Pink Triangle Press Pink Paper examines disparities across health outcomes, access to services, quality of care, and experiences of stigma within Canada's healthcare system.

"Universal healthcare is central to what defines Canada," said David Walberg, CEO and executive director of Pink Triangle Press."The Pink Paper on health is a wake-up call, as our people are suffering and our healthcare system is offside with one of its foundational principles: 'First, do no harm.'"

Key findings from the 2025 Pink Paper on Health include:

Health disparities: 40% of 2SLGBTQIA+ respondents reported significantly higher rates of cancer, mental health conditions, anxiety, depression, and other chronic illnesses - nearly double the rate reported by non-2SLGBTQIA+ respondents (20%).

40% of 2SLGBTQIA+ respondents reported significantly higher rates of cancer, mental health conditions, anxiety, depression, and other chronic illnesses - nearly double the rate reported by non-2SLGBTQIA+ respondents (20%). Quality of life: 2SLGBTQIA+ populations report lower Quality of Life scores, with the widest gap in psychological well-being (61% vs. 69% for non-2SLGBTQIA+).

2SLGBTQIA+ populations report lower Quality of Life scores, with the widest gap in psychological well-being (61% vs. 69% for non-2SLGBTQIA+). Access to care: Mental health care and gender-affirming services were identified as the most important yet least accessible and least satisfactory services, with satisfaction below 30% for 2SLGBTQIA+ respondents.

Mental health care and gender-affirming services were identified as the most important yet least accessible and least satisfactory services, with satisfaction below 30% for 2SLGBTQIA+ respondents. Discrimination: Many respondents, most acutely Two-Spirit (77%), reported experiencing discrimination in healthcare settings, leading some to conceal their identity or delay care.

Many respondents, most acutely Two-Spirit (77%), reported experiencing discrimination in healthcare settings, leading some to conceal their identity or delay care. Barriers and mistrust: Inconsistent service and limited access to affirming care led to delayed treatment and greater reliance on online health resources, with 56% of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals turning to online platforms compared to 40% of cisgender and heterosexual respondents.

The report identifies gaps in healthcare provider training, access to inclusive services and culturally safe care as contributing factors to these disparities. It includes recommendations intended to support policymakers, healthcare providers and educators in improving health equity for 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Canada.

As part of its long-standing mission to serve the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with trusted, independent journalism for more than 50 years, Pink Triangle Press launched Script, a one-stop editorial destination for credible, community-informed 2SLGBTQIA+ health reporting. The platform is supported by three tailored health newsletters: Dose, which delivers targeted health information for queer men; Vital, focused on essential health information for queer women; and Signal, providing credible, affirming health coverage created by and for trans and gender-diverse communities. Script and its newsletters are published in both English and French. More information is available at www.script.health .

The full 2025 Pink Paper on Health is available at www.pinkpaper.ca .

About Pink Triangle Press

Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtra Magazine and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press also operates travel site Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website, and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead Magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time."

About Script

Designed as an accessible, one-stop destination for credible LGBTQ2S+ health information, Script aims to address gaps in reliable, affirming health resources for queer and trans communities. The platform publishes evidence-based reporting and stories that reflect the lived experiences, perspectives and diverse healthcare needs of LGBTQ2S+ people, including the ways factors such as race, class, citizenship status and disability affect health outcomes. Script is supported by three tailored health newsletters: Dose (queer men), Vital (queer women), and Signal (trans and gender-diverse communities). Learn more and subscribe at www.script.health .

About Environics

Environics Research is one of Canada's leading custom research and consulting firms, with a reputation for integrity, accuracy and insight - including deep expertise in healthcare and health policy research. Founded in 1970 and wholly Canadian-owned, Environics Research offers a broad array of research, consulting and communications services, from public opinion polling and market research to advanced studies of human values and social change.

