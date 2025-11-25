GRANBY, QC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Pine Excellence officially launches its operations today, marking its entry into the white pine market as a specialized supplier for Eastern Canada.

Built on more than 45 years of expertise in sawing, planing, and grading white pine, the company stands out for its know-how developed under the banner of Les Entreprises CGD, the former exclusive manufacturer for a major distributor based in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Drawing from this extensive experience, the new entity enters the market with a solid structure, a well-established reputation for product quality, and a clear commitment to delivering reliable service and lasting added value.

True to its slogan, "Without compromise!", reflecting its dedication to excellence, the company benefits from a strategic partnership with Kebois Inc., a subsidiary of Boscus Canada Inc. This partnership ensures a stable fiber supply and strong logistical capacity for distribution.

With a processing facility located in Saint-Dominique and a brand-new distribution center based in Granby, Pine Excellence is ideally positioned to meet the growing demands of the market. The company has the infrastructure needed to deliver efficient, fast, and high-quality service.

"Pine Excellence represents a new strategic milestone for us: it allows us to control distribution while continuing our manufacturing mission, long recognized for the quality of its pine products," said Stéphane Bouchard, General Director of Pine Excellence.

With a unique combination of experience, strong partnerships, and state-of-the-art facilities, Pin Excellence is entering a new phase of sustainable growth, ready to meet the challenges of an evolving market.

SOURCE Pine Excellence

For media inquiries or to open an account, please contact: Danny Karch - Sales Director, Pine Excellence, Phone: 514-229-0376, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]