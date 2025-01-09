Pimax debuts world's first retina-level VR headset Crystal Super at CES2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pimax , a global leader in high-performance VR technology, debuted its Crystal Super headset on the world stage at CES2025, letting global media get their first taste with the 29 million pixel VR headset.

The world meets the Crystal Super

Pimax CES2025

The Crystal Super is Pimax's latest flagship headset, featuring a resolution of 3840x3840 per eye, meaning it's the first VR headset reaching retina levels of clarity. Glass aspheric lenses provide 57 PPD at over 120° horizontal field of view, with an incredible brightness of 280 nits.

Pimax brought the Crystal Super DVT2 model (Design Validation Test #2), with all features working except eye-tracking, and final optimizations still to be made. International media outlets such as Linus Tech Tips, CNN, TechRadar, PC Gamer, PC Mag, Heise and Gaming Nexus and content creators have been among the first to test these innovations, making remarks on the groundbreaking new clarity, brightness and wide field of view of the new headset.

The Crystal Super comes with different optical engines, meaning the whole panels and lenses can be swapped out within seconds. The 57 PPD QLED (demoed at CES) is shipping soon, with the 50 PPD QLED and micro-OLED shipping also in Q1 2025.

Partners & other headsets

Joining the Crystal Super's debut was the streamlined Pimax Crystal Light; a more accessible high-end PCVR headset, that is extremely popular among flight & race simmers. It was demoed in such a use scenario by partners such as Next Level Racing, MOZA Racing, Podium1, and Apevie — as well as in other use cases by Moxi (sports training) as well as CAD FORGE and NEED Immersive Reality (professional design).

Completing the lineup of Pimax at CES2025 is the 60G Airlink , enabling ultra-low-latency wireless PCVR with the original Pimax Crystal. The 60G Airlink now runs at a 90 Hz refresh rate, so that users can enjoy complete freedom without compromising on performance or visual fidelity.

"It's always exciting to be at CES to meet users and see them use our headsets, and this year especially being the first time we publicly demoed the Crystal Super," said Robin Weng, founder of Pimax: "The positive reactions from attendees affirm our dedication to pushing VR technology to new heights."

On-site Photos & Footage

High-res: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1J6DnOF5L35i6_Ka3M45jiPGwWAr7ycLH?usp=sharing

