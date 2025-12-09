PLANTAGENET, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - PiiComm Inc. today announced the launch of ClearSight TEMs AI, a new telecom expense management (TEM) platform that uses purpose-built AI agents to analyze telecom invoices in minutes and provide organizations with instant clarity into charges, anomalies, usage patterns, and cost trends.

ClearSight TEMs AI platform was built in response to the growing frustration among IT, Finance, and Procurement teams in mid-sized organizations at the time required to analyze lengthy telecom invoices and manual chargebacks.

Unlike the complex dashboards in legacy TEMs, ClearSight TEMs AI offers a conversational, text-based interface that lets users ask questions about their telecom spending in plain language and receive immediate, accurate answers. Users can upload invoices from any telecom carrier into ClearSight TEMs, which then analyzes them for unusual activity, and identifies zero-use and low-use lines that commonly drive unnecessary spending.

"Organizations are tired of TEM systems that require training, dashboards, and constant administration," said Shawn Winter, Chief Commercial Officer at PiiComm. "They want accuracy, automation, and clarity without another complex platform to manage. ClearSight TEMs AI was built to deliver exactly that. It delivers fast insights, simple interactions, and immediate value for telecom customers across Canada."

ClearSight TEMs AI provides automated anomaly detection, line-level inventory visibility, usage and spend analysis, executive summary reports, and chargeback export files for systems such as QuickBooks and NetSuite--all from a simple invoice upload. This function alone can save accounting teams hours of manual reconciliation every month.

The platform builds historical context from uploaded invoices, enabling month-over-month and year-over-year trend analysis as more data is added.

ClearSight TEMs AI is hosted in Canada and uses strict tenant isolation to ensure all customer billing data remains private, secure, and in-country.

ClearSight TEMs AI will be available in Canada beginning December 9, 2025, with pricing set at $99 per month per unique billing account number (BAN).

To learn more or to request a demo of ClearSight TEMs AI, please visit www.piicomm.ca/clearsight

About PiiComm Inc.

PiiComm Inc. is a Canadian technology company specializing in mobile devices, including sourcing, MDM as a service, and comprehensive lifecycle management. Since 2007, PiiComm has helped organizations optimize mobility operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency through innovation and trusted partnerships.

SOURCE PiiComm

Media Contact: Julie Harrison, VP of Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 1-613-894-4034