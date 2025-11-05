STELLARTON, NS, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre St-Laurent, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sobeys Inc. Mr. St-Laurent will also serve on the Board of Directors of Empire.

Pierre St-Laurent (CNW Group/Empire Company Limited)

This appointment follows the company's announcement earlier this year of President & CEO Michael Medline's intention to retire from Empire. Mr. St-Laurent's appointment is effective immediately with Mr. Medline remaining to support a thorough transition into December.

"After a robust and well-governed succession process that included both an extensive global search and consideration of internal candidates, our Board is delighted to have identified our next CEO from within our organization," said James Dickson, Chair of the Board of Empire. "Pierre is a seasoned retail executive who has served as one of the key architects of our company's success and our Board is unanimous that he is the right choice to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders. Choosing a leader from within our senior leadership ranks speaks to the depth of talent in our company and reinforces that our greatest strength lies in our people -- those who know our business, live our values and have helped shape our success."

A 34-year veteran of Empire, Mr. St-Laurent has served in increasingly senior roles with the company, across the finance, distribution and logistics, retail operations and merchandising functions. In 2019, he was appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Empire, overseeing the company's merchandising, operations and supply chain functions across Canada, while also serving as a key member of the company's executive leadership team. In 2020, he was named one of Canada's 50 Best Executives by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

"What an incredible honour to lead Empire's 129,000 teammates and to continue to build upon the foundation of success that we have created together," said Mr. St-Laurent. "I have been fortunate to work with so many talented colleagues over the years and I am inspired by what we can achieve together in the years to come, for our customers, our teammates and the communities we serve."

"Pierre is a proven and passionate leader and a fantastic executive who has played a critical role in the transformation and growth of Empire over the past nine years," said Mr. Medline. "He brings a remarkable combination of operational expertise, strategic insight and, importantly, a deep and unwavering commitment to our customers. I am confident he is the leader to take our company to even greater heights."

Mr. Medline retires from Empire after nine years of outstanding contributions to the growth and success of the company. Not only did he lead the difficult transformation and turnaround of what at the time was a struggling business, he has since steered Empire on its current growth trajectory, delivering immense value for shareholders in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.

"I am incredibly grateful for Michael's leadership over the past nine years," continued Mr. Dickson. "He has been the true embodiment of a resilient, adaptable and courageous leader and his impact on our company will be felt for years to come."

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $31 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 129,000 people. Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Empire Company Limited

For further information, please contact: Media Contact, Sarah Dawson, Manager, Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]; Investor Contact, Katie Brine, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury & Pensions, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]