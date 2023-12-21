TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) announces the induction of Pierre Gince, PRP, APR, FCPRS, SQPRP and Patrick Howe, PRP, APR, FCPRS, SQPRP, into its College of Fellows. Induction into the College of Fellows recognizes the outstanding contributions of successful candidates to the development of public relations and communications management, in accordance with the highest ethical standards and the CPRS Code of Professional Conduct.

Pierre Gince, APR, FCPRS - SQPRP

Patrick Howe , APR, FCPRS - SQPRP

Pierre Gince, PRP, APR, FCPRS, SQPRP

Patrick Howe, PRP, APR, FCPRS, SQPRP

"The two colleagues joining the College this year reflect the commitment, expertise, and professional and personal qualities we are looking for in selecting new Fellows," said Daniel Granger, C.M., C.Q., APR, FCPRS, President of the CPRS College of Fellows. Each of them has demonstrated a determination, over the course of their careers, to advance the profession and the Canadian Public Relations Society, while exercising recognized leadership within the public relations community in Quebec and Canada. I will be honoured to officially induct Pierre Gince and Patrick Howe into the College of Fellows next June at the Society's National Annual Conference in Mont Tremblant, Quebec."

Since 2000, the College of Fellows has recognized CPRS Members who have distinguished themselves within the public relations and communications profession through their professional and community involvement. With this year's appointments, the College now has 123 members and honorary members.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate Pierre and Patrick on their induction into the CPRS College of Fellows," said Claire Ryan, MCM, APR, CPRS National President. These two new Fellows have made a significant contribution to our profession for more than 20 years and I am confident that they will continue to do so as members of the College of Fellows."

In order to attain CPRS Fellowship status, a public relations professional must have been a Member of the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience in the profession, be an Accredited member in good standing and have maintained their Accredited in Public Relations (APR)® designation. Successful candidates must have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the public relations profession and CPRS.

ABOUT CPRS: Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprised of 13 Member Societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional conduct, advocacy for the profession, and support for members at all stages of their careers.

