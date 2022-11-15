Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for November 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0333 per unit ($0.3996 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0365 per unit ($0.4380 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of November 2022. The distribution will be paid on or before December 21, 2022 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2022.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]