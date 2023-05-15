Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for May 2023

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3690 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of May 2023. The distribution will be paid on or before June 21, 2023 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2023.

Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]

