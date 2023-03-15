Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for March 2023

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3690 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of March 2023. The distribution will be paid on or before April 24, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]