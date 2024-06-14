Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for June 2024

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0333 per unit ($0.3996 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of June 2024. The distribution will be paid on or before July 22, 2024 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]