Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for December 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3960 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of December 2023. The distribution will be paid on or before January 22, 2024 to unitholders of record as at December 29, 2023.

For further information: please contact: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]