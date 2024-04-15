Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for April 2024

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0333 per unit ($0.3996 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of April 2024. The distribution will be paid on or before May 22, 2024 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2024.

