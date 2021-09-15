Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0339 per unit ($0.4068 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0369 per unit ($0.4428 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of September 2021. The distribution will be paid on or before October 22, 2021 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2021.

