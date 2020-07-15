Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0334 per unit ($0.4008 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0363 per unit ($0.4356 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of July 2020. The distribution will be paid on or before August 24, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

pictonmahoney.com

