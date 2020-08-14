Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0334 per unit ($0.4008 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0363 per unit ($0.4356 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of August 2020. The distribution will be paid on or before September 22, 2020 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2020.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]

