Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0334 per unit ($0.4008 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0360 per unit ($0.4320 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of September 2019. The distribution will be paid on or before October 22, 2019 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2019.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com

