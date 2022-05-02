Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund (the "Fund"), announced today that 290,488 units of the Fund, representing 8.92% of the outstanding units of the Fund, were submitted for redemption on the annual redemption date of April 29, 2022. In total, 240,468 Class A units and 50,020 Class F units were submitted for redemption. Unitholders who tendered Class A units for redemption will be entitled to receive $7.6781 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Unitholders who tendered Class F units for redemption will be entitled to receive $8.4288 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Redeeming unitholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced monthly distribution for April for Class A of $0.0333 per unit and for Class F of $0.0365 per unit. Payments will be made on or before May 20, 2022.

