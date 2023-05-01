Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund (the "Fund"), announced today that 243,043 units of the Fund, representing 8.21% of the outstanding units of the Fund, were submitted for redemption on the annual redemption date of April 28, 2023. In total, 222,487 Class A units and 20,556 Class F units were submitted for redemption. Unitholders who tendered Class A units for redemption will be entitled to receive $7.2487 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Unitholders who tendered Class F units for redemption will be entitled to receive $8.009 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Redeeming unitholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced monthly distribution for April for Class A of $0.0300 per unit and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit. Payments will be made on or before May 19, 2023.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]