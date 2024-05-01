Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund (the "Fund"), announced today that 547,717 units of the Fund, representing 20.14% of the outstanding units of the Fund, were submitted for redemption on the annual redemption date of April 30, 2024. In total, 479,012 Class A units and 68,705 Class F units were submitted for redemption. Unitholders who tendered Class A units for redemption will be entitled to receive $7.1924 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Unitholders who tendered Class F units for redemption will be entitled to receive $7.9990 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Redeeming unitholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced monthly distribution for April for Class A of $0.0300 per unit and for Class F of $0.0333 per unit. Payments will be made on or before May 22, 2024.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]