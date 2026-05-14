TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFIA) (TSX: PFCO) (TSX: PFCB) (TSX: PFAA) (TSX: PFIG) Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments") announced today that it has declared the May 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0522 per unit for the ETF units ("ETF Units") of the PICTON Long Short Income Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the May 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0548 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the May 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0274 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Core Bond Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the May 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0376 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the May 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0532 per unit for the ETF units of the PICTON Investment Grade Alternative Fund.

Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on May 21, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 29, 2026.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $17.8 billion in assets under management (as at April 30, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information please contact: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Website: www.pictoninvestments.com, Email: [email protected]