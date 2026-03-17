Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Quarterly Distribution for PICTON Income Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFIN) Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments") announced today that it has declared the March 2026 quarterly cash distribution of $0.1140 per unit for the ETF units ("ETF Units") of the PICTON Income Fund.

Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on March 23, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2026.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $18.5 billion in assets under management (as at February 28, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information please contact: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Website: www.pictoninvestments.com, Email: [email protected]