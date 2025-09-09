Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Launch of ETF Units of the PICTON Income Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments") today announced the launch of ETF units of the PICTON Income Fund. With the addition of these units, the fund will offer six classes of units: Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I, Class T and ETF Units. The ETF units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I, and Class T units of the fund were launched on October 29, 2015, and are currently available to the public.

"We're thrilled to launch an ETF Class of the PICTON Income Fund, giving advisors and investors alternative access to our proven expertise," said Sam Acton, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Fixed Income at PICTON Investments. "With nearly a decade of history and close to $1 billion in AUM, the Fund has built a strong track record. This new ETF Class provides an additional avenue for those who prefer to construct portfolios using ETFs."

Fund Name Investment Objective Class A

Fund

Code Class F

Fund

Code Class FT

Fund

Code Class I

Fund

Code Class T

Fund

Code ETF

Class

Ticker

PICTON

Income Fund The investment objective of the

PICTON Income Fund is to

maximize total return to

unitholders through income and

capital appreciation by investing

primarily in global income

securities while mitigating

capital loss by engaging in

hedging strategies for downside

risk protection. PIC

8500 PIC

8501 PIC

8503 PIC

8504 PIC

8502 PFIN

To learn more about the PICTON Income Fund, visit https://www.pictoninvestments.com/en/performance/funds.

To learn more about PICTON Investments' full suite of funds, visit www.pictoninvestments.com.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $15.3 billion in assets under management (as at July 31, 2025), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information: Leisha Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Email: [email protected], Website: www.pictoninvestments.com