Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Launch of ETF Units of the PICTON Income Fund

Sep 09, 2025, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments") today announced the launch of ETF units of the PICTON Income Fund. With the addition of these units, the fund will offer six classes of units: Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I, Class T and ETF Units. The ETF units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I, and Class T units of the fund were launched on October 29, 2015, and are currently available to the public.
"We're thrilled to launch an ETF Class of the PICTON Income Fund, giving advisors and investors alternative access to our proven expertise," said Sam Acton, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Fixed Income at PICTON Investments. "With nearly a decade of history and close to $1 billion in AUM, the Fund has built a strong track record. This new ETF Class provides an additional avenue for those who prefer to construct portfolios using ETFs."
To learn more about the PICTON Income Fund, visit https://www.pictoninvestments.com/en/performance/funds.
To learn more about PICTON Investments' full suite of funds, visit www.pictoninvestments.com.
About PICTON Investments
PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $15.3 billion in assets under management (as at July 31, 2025), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.
