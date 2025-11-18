Pickleball Canada is proud to announce the development of the Facility Guidebook, created in partnership with IPOP to advance facility development nationwide

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pickleball Canada is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP), recognizing IPOP as an Official Partner in the area of Strategic Facility Development (SFD).

"Our role as a task team partner with Pickleball Canada is one of the highlights of IPOP's journey," said Chris White, Co-Founder and CEO of IPOP. "As the only invited private member of the Strategic Facility Development Task Team, we're helping bridge the gap between non-profit pickleball associations and the corporate world. We want to ensure the sport's growth is built on sustainability, collaboration, innovation, and long-term community benefit."

As part of this partnership, IPOP has assisted in the development of Pickleball Canada's Facility Development Guidebook, created in conjunction with Pickleball Canada's Facility Task Team -- a group established at the end of 2024 and composed of members with expertise in facility development within their community.

The creation of the Task Team stemmed from a nationwide survey conducted by Pickleball Canada in January 2025, which identified a lack of facilities as one of the primary barriers preventing Canadians from participating in the sport. In response, Pickleball Canada established the Task Team in late 2024 to help address this challenge and begin reducing this barrier through the development of the Facility Guidebook.

The Guidebook serves as a step-by-step guide to help individuals, associations, and organizations plan and open new pickleball facilities, addressing key questions such as whether to lease, buy, or build, and outlining the fundamentals for successfully operating a pickleball venue in Canada.

"We're thrilled to welcome IPOP as an Official Partner in SFD," said Barry Petrachenko, Executive Director of Pickleball Canada. "This Facility Development Guidebook is a meaningful step toward bridging the gap created by the shortage of pickleball facilities across Canada--something that would not have been possible without IPOP's expertise and support."

Through this collaboration, IPOP will provide leadership and expertise to support Pickleball Canada's national efforts in facility planning and development. The partnership is designed to accelerate the creation of high-quality pickleball infrastructure nationwide, giving communities of all sizes greater access to safe, sustainable, and inclusive places to play.

In addition to facility development, Pickleball Canada and IPOP will collaborate on player development initiatives, including youth programs, referee training, and collegiate and high-school engagement, to create clear pathways from grassroots participation to competitive play.

By combining IPOP's hands-on experience with Pickleball Canada's national reach, the two organizations aim to simplify the path from concept to completion, offering practical, evidence-based guidance that supports the sustainable growth of pickleball facilities across the country.

The Facility Development Guidebook is freely available on the Pickleball Canada website and can be accessed directly through this link.

About IPOP (Inclusive Place of Pickleball)

IPOP is a community-first organization dedicated to growing the game of pickleball through world-class facilities, inclusive programming, and partnerships that foster health, connection, and lifelong play. Created to provide comprehensive Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) solutions, IPOP bridges the gap between community passion and professional execution by partnering with nonprofit and volunteer-run associations to deliver the business infrastructure, capital access, and technical expertise needed to develop and sustain pickleball facilities.

IPOP specializes in municipal, government, and First Nations P3 (Public-Private Partnership) projects, and also works directly with private developers who want to add pickleball as a valuable community amenity. With facilities across British Columbia and new locations in development nationwide, IPOP continues to lead the way in making pickleball accessible for everyone.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball nationwide by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels.

Pickleball Canada is responsible for coordinating and delivering pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which bring together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada's fastest-growing sport, and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit pickleballcanada.org . Here is the French version of this press release.

Media Contact:

Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP) [email protected]

Pickleball Canada [email protected]

SOURCE Inclusive Place of Pickleball Sports & Entertainment Inc