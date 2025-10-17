Phil Marketing propels Smoky Bay to the centre stage of Canadian sport through a strategic partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays™

With all the excitement surrounding the Blue Jays season, baseball fans from coast to coast to coast are raising their glasses to both their favourite team and Smoky Bay Australia. With Phil Marketing's support, the brand has established itself as a must-have for consumers, linking the conviviality of wine with the unifying spirit of Canadian baseball.

"With more than 14 million fans across the country, this partnership solidifies Smoky Bay's presence in the daily lives of Canadians" said Guillaume Bourdeau, Vice-President of Marketing at Groupe Dandurand, owner of Smoky Bay Australia. "Phil Marketing has played a central role in bringing this vision to life, putting the brand at the forefront of wine and sports enthusiasts across the country."

Since the beginning of the season, Smoky Bay has been available at Rogers Centre concessions and premium areas, accompanied by activations, tastings and national retail programmes. Phil Marketing has spearheaded these initiatives with creativity and impact, strengthening brand awareness and consumer engagement.

"This partnership perfectly reflects our approach: creating experiences that authentically connect brands with people,' explains Yanick Coutié, Managing Director of Phil Marketing. "With Smoky Bay, we are combining the simple pleasure of good wine with the excitement of baseball, two passions that bring Canadians together."

And the best is yet to come, as fans and wine lovers will be able to enjoy even more festive and memorable moments throughout the Blue Jays' exciting run in October.

About Phil Marketing

Phil Marketing is the agency dedicated to wines, spirits and beverages, transforming strategy, experience and creativity into campaigns that resonate with consumers and raise the profile of brands in Canada. Recognised for its creativity and ability to generate large-scale impact, the agency supports local and international brands with its expertise in brand strategy, experiential marketing and partnerships, always with the goal of creating strong and lasting connections with consumers.

About Smoky Bay Australia

Smoky Bay is one of the most popular Australian wine brands in Canada. Renowned for its high quality and accessible taste, Smoky Bay offers a range of wines from crisp whites to full-bodied reds. Each bottle reflects the relaxed spirit of Australia and invites Canadians to celebrate life's good moments.

