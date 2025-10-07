PHIFER INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF INDIANA COATED FABRICS LOCATED IN WARSAW, INDIANA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phifer Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered textiles and wire products based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is pleased to announce the acquisition of all of the assets of Indiana Coated Fabrics (ICF), headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. The acquisition strengthens Phifer's position in the coated and laminated fabrics market while expanding its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.

Indiana Coated Fabrics will continue to operate independently under its current name and management team. All existing operations and customer relationships will remain in place, ensuring continuity and stability for customers, employees, and partners.

"ICF has built a strong reputation in the industry for quality and innovation in coated and laminated fabrics. Our teams are working closely to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain the positive, productive experience you have come to rely on," said Reese Brooks, Chief Executive Officer at Phifer Incorporated. "We appreciate your continued trust and support and look forward to serving you in new and exciting ways as we embark on this next chapter together."

"There is no company I would trust more to carry forward Indiana Coated Fabrics' legacy of quality, attentive service, and dedication to our employees," said Tim Foster, President of Indiana Coated Fabrics. "Phifer is a respected global leader in our industry, and we are deeply honored to become part of their exceptional team. We look forward with optimism to a bright and successful future together."

The acquisition brings together Phifer's manufacturing excellence and global infrastructure with ICF's technical focus and product customization strengths. Both companies are deeply committed to U.S.-based manufacturing and share a culture of innovation, quality, and customer focus. Together, they are poised to accelerate product development, enhance service capabilities, and expand into new markets.

About Phifer Incorporated

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Phifer Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacturing of innovative, high-performance fabrics and mesh for a variety of markets including insect screening, sun control, furniture, filtration and outdoor products. Phifer's integrated manufacturing and vertically aligned operations allow for tight quality control, quick turnaround, and deep product development resources. The family-owned company is also committed to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and meeting high standards for product safety. For more information about Phifer Incorporated, visit www.phifer.com.

About Indiana Coated Fabrics

Located in Warsaw, Indiana, Indiana Coated Fabrics (ICF) has over five decades of experience in the design, engineering, and production of custom PVC and urethane coated fabrics. ICF serves a broad customer base across industrial, commercial, medical, and specialty markets. Known for its technical precision and customer-driven product development, ICF's nimble operations and niche expertise are a valuable complement to Phifer's manufacturing footprint. For more information about Indiana Coated Fabrics, visit www.indianacoatedfabrics.com.

Katie Hudson, 205-750-3076, [email protected]