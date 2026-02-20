MIRABEL, QC , Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The SkyBlü Condos Urbains project in Cité Mirabel officially announces the launch of Phase 3, a new 15-storey residential tower built entirely of concrete. Developed by Ray Junior Courtemanche, this flagship development of condos for sale in Cité Mirabel has generated remarkable enthusiasm since its inception and continues to rank among the most sought-after real estate projects on Montreal's North Shore.

This new phase represents a strategic opportunity for buyers looking to acquire a new condo in Mirabel, in a rapidly growing area with strong investment potential.

Exclusive Pre-Sale – Condos for Sale in Cité Mirabel with Major Advantages

To mark the launch of Phase 3 of SkyBlü Condos, a limited-time pre-sale promotion is being offered to buyers, including:

Exclusive launch pricing

Priority selection of units and views

5 appliances included

12 months of condo fees paid

Contribution toward notary fees

Full customization of finishes: cabinetry, flooring, ceramic, and quartz countertops

Units are available in 3 ½ and 4 ½ configurations, meeting the needs of professionals, young couples, active retirees, and investors seeking a new condo in Cité Mirabel.

SkyBlü Condos: A Distinctive Lifestyle in the Heart of Cité Mirabel

Located in the vibrant center of Cité Mirabel, SkyBlü Condos Urbains offers a modern lifestyle within walking distance of shops, restaurants, services, and green spaces.

Residents enjoy premium amenities, including:

An outdoor pool over 80 feet long

A bright, fully equipped glass-enclosed gym

Landscaped outdoor relaxation areas

100% concrete construction ensuring superior soundproofing and durability

SkyBlü stands out as a signature project in Mirabel, offering the perfect balance between quality construction, strategic location, and dynamic community living.

A Strategic Real Estate Investment by Ray Junior Courtemanche

Phase 3 of SkyBlü Condos in Cité Mirabel aligns with the development vision of Ray Junior Courtemanche, a developer recognized for large-scale real estate projects: https://www.investissementrayjunior.com/

"The strong demand for previous phases confirms the significant interest in condos for sale in Cité Mirabel. With Phase 3, we are offering a new real estate investment opportunity in a rapidly growing sector," says Ray Junior Courtemanche, developer of the project.

In a market where Mirabel's property values continue to rise, investing in a new SkyBlü condo represents a strategic decision for both personal occupancy and investment purposes: https://www.skyblucondos.com

Information and Model Condo Visits

With Phase 3 units available in limited quantities, buyers are invited to visit the SkyBlü model condo in Cité Mirabel or consult the official website for floor plans, availability, and pre-sale details.

Contact us for more information:

514-929-7766

[email protected]

https://www.skyblucondos.com

