Phase 3 of SkyBlü: The Opportunity Not to Be Missed to Become a New Condo Owner in Cité Mirabel Français
News provided bySKYBLÜ Condos Cité Mirabel
Feb 20, 2026, 15:06 ET
MIRABEL, QC , Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The SkyBlü Condos Urbains project in Cité Mirabel officially announces the launch of Phase 3, a new 15-storey residential tower built entirely of concrete. Developed by Ray Junior Courtemanche, this flagship development of condos for sale in Cité Mirabel has generated remarkable enthusiasm since its inception and continues to rank among the most sought-after real estate projects on Montreal's North Shore.
This new phase represents a strategic opportunity for buyers looking to acquire a new condo in Mirabel, in a rapidly growing area with strong investment potential.
Exclusive Pre-Sale – Condos for Sale in Cité Mirabel with Major Advantages
To mark the launch of Phase 3 of SkyBlü Condos, a limited-time pre-sale promotion is being offered to buyers, including:
Units are available in 3 ½ and 4 ½ configurations, meeting the needs of professionals, young couples, active retirees, and investors seeking a new condo in Cité Mirabel.
SkyBlü Condos: A Distinctive Lifestyle in the Heart of Cité Mirabel
Located in the vibrant center of Cité Mirabel, SkyBlü Condos Urbains offers a modern lifestyle within walking distance of shops, restaurants, services, and green spaces.
Residents enjoy premium amenities, including:
SkyBlü stands out as a signature project in Mirabel, offering the perfect balance between quality construction, strategic location, and dynamic community living.
A Strategic Real Estate Investment by Ray Junior Courtemanche
Phase 3 of SkyBlü Condos in Cité Mirabel aligns with the development vision of Ray Junior Courtemanche, a developer recognized for large-scale real estate projects: https://www.investissementrayjunior.com/
"The strong demand for previous phases confirms the significant interest in condos for sale in Cité Mirabel. With Phase 3, we are offering a new real estate investment opportunity in a rapidly growing sector," says Ray Junior Courtemanche, developer of the project.
In a market where Mirabel's property values continue to rise, investing in a new SkyBlü condo represents a strategic decision for both personal occupancy and investment purposes: https://www.skyblucondos.com
Information and Model Condo Visits
With Phase 3 units available in limited quantities, buyers are invited to visit the SkyBlü model condo in Cité Mirabel or consult the official website for floor plans, availability, and pre-sale details.
Contact us for more information:
514-929-7766
[email protected]
https://www.skyblucondos.com
SOURCE SKYBLÜ Condos Cité Mirabel
Information: Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355
