PHARMANUTRA: SUCROSOMIAL® TECHNOLOGY ARRIVES IN UNITED STATES

PISA, Italy, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- 2024 is a year of great expectations for the newly established PharmaNutra USA Corp, a US company based in Florida, wholly owned by PharmaNutra S.p.A. and dedicated to marketing and distributing the Group's products in the United States.

The Italian company's initial success in the United States, where it has already obtained numerous patent and scientific recognitions from the medical community over many years, has come as a result of the effectiveness of the proprietary technologies which form the basis of the formulation of the products with which, in just 20 years, it has achieved leadership in the Italian market and significant shares of the foreign markets where it operates through exclusive distributors.

The products currently marketed by PharmaNutra in the US are the SiderAL® range (SiderAL® Forte and SiderAL® Folico) of nutritional supplements based on Sucrosomial® Iron, the Cetilar® range for the well-being of muscles and joints (Cream, Patch, Tape and Gold) and finally Apportal®, a complete nutritional supplement containing 19 nutrients to support the immune system.

"The calling card we are using to introduce ourselves to a complex and stimulating context such as the United States is Sucrosomial® Technology, an innovative delivery system that we have successfully applied to a wide range of micro and macroelements and phytoextracts, whose scientifically proven results are better absorption, high tolerability, gastric resistance, high concentration, neutral flavour and no interaction with the absorption of other nutrients. This technological revolution is unequalled even in the US market," explains Andrea Lacorte, President of PharmaNutra S.p.A. "The international scientific community has been certifying the effectiveness and validity of our patents for several years, therefore both Sucrosomial® Technology and the patent for Cetilar®, a formulation based on cetylated fatty acid esters (CFA), justify the expectations for the growth of PharmaNutra USA Corp. We have always been driven by a strong propensity for innovation and research, and so far, the results have proved us right."

The company's e-commerce site (https://pharmanutra-us.com) has been open for online sales since last October, an important strategic choice, which differs from the business model adopted so far by the Group on international markets – the presence of which is entrusted to a consolidated network of excellent partner companies – and which the management considers essential based on the peculiarities of the US market.

