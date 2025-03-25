PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: SUCROSOMIAL IRON® MENTIONED IN THE GUIDELINES OF THE "WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION"

THE GROUP'S PATENTED AND DESIGNED SOLUTION INDICATED AS THE ONLY ORAL IRON FOR ANAEMIA IN PEOPLE WITH CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE AND DIABETES

PISA, Italy, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA:PHN), a company specializing in the field of iron and mineral nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, announces that oral Sucrosomial® Iron, the innovative formulation designed and patented by PharmaNutra that forms the basis of SiderAL® products, has been included in the recent World Health Organisation (WHO) Guidelines entitled 'Guidance on implementing patient blood management to improve global blood health status'.

The Guidance, which focuses on the efficiency and improvement of patient management in order to reduce the use of blood transfusions, is the result of extensive collaboration between international experts in multidisciplinary fields dedicated to improving patient outcomes, safety and quality of care. It is therefore also a useful practical guide to address the global problem of iron deficiency and anaemia, blood loss and coagulopathies with bleeding.

In particular, referring to sideropenia in cardiovascular disease and diabetes, within the WHO Guidelines Sucrosomal® Iron is the only oral iron mentioned and recognised. Evidence of extraordinary relevance for Sucrosomial® Technology, PharmaNutra Group's innovative delivery system, capable of protecting micronutrient molecules such as iron, increasing their absorption and improving their gastrointestinal tolerability.

An achievement of great impact, considering that iron deficiency remains the most widespread nutritional deficiency in the world today. The World Health Organisation document points out that anaemia is a common occurrence in people with both cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In fact, it is estimated that at least 170 million people worldwide with such comorbidities have anaemia.

Germano Tarantino, Chief Scientific Officer of PharmaNutra S.p.A., states: "The reference to Sucrosomial® Iron within the World Health Organisation Guidelines is an important recognition of the value of our patent, now of worldwide relevance, but also for the work carried out by our research and development department in recent years. This evidence gives us further impetus to continue to invest in research to further refine and improve Sucrosomial® Technology, and to ensure increasingly effective solutions both as a means of preventing and counteracting iron deficiency, and as supplementation in all areas where this condition is one of the most frequent complications"

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. PharmaNutra is a leader in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements with the SiderAL® brand, where it can claim important Sucrosomial® Technology patents, and is considered one of the top players in the sector of medical devices dedicated to the restoration of joint capacity thanks to the Cetilar® brand, now on the market also with Cetilar® Nutrition, a line of supplements designed for those who practice sport constantly. Over the years the Group - present abroad in over 89 countries - has developed precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

