PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR SIDERAL® PRODUCTS SIGNED IN CANADA

The contract signed with Sigma Lifesciences consolidates the presence of the Italian company in North America, where its subsidiary PharmaNutra USA Corp. is already active

PISA, Italy, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialized in nutritional supplements based on minerals and medical devices for muscles and joints, announces the closing of a new significant international distribution agreement.

The contract has been signed with the Canadian pharmaceutical company Sigma Lifesciences, which is active in the production and distribution of health products, for the sale of four products in Canada, adding to the over 80 countries where the company founded in 2003 by Andrea and Roberto Lacorte is already present.

Specifically, Sigma Lifesciences will handle the distribution in Canada of SiderAL® Forte, SiderAL® Folic, and SiderAL® Drops, dietary supplements based on Sucrosomial® Iron, developed using the patented Sucrosomial® Technology, an innovative delivery system that protects the molecules of micronutrients like iron, enhancing absorption and improving tolerability.

As part of the marketing plan for SiderAL® products, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025 with the launch of SiderAL® Forte, SiderAL® Folic, and SiderAL® Drops,a training session for the Sigma Lifesciences team was held last week in Toronto, conducted by the Scientific and Commercial Management of PharmaNutra. During this event, one Focus Groups took place with more than thirty Canadian pharmacists and doctors from various therapeutic areas – Gynecology, Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology – aimed at developing the knowledge of Sucrosomial® Technology and understanding the specific needs of the local market.

In addition to the three SiderAL® products – leaders in the market for oral iron products in many countries – Ultramag®, a dietary supplement based on Sucrosomial® Magnesium, will also be part of Sigma Lifesciences' product portfolio.

Either Ultramag® and the SiderAL® products - Forte, Folic, and Drops - have received official registration from Health Canada for commercialization in the country.

Carlo Volpi, COO of PharmaNutra S.p.A., states: "The agreement with Sigma Lifesciences is very important from several perspectives, starting with the fact that with Canada we complete our presence in North America. We are talking about a market with considerable potential, so we are truly confident about the impact that our products, based on innovative patented technologies, can have in the region. The contribution of our partner, Sigma Lifesciences, a renowned and relevant player, will play a crucial role in the development of our business in Canada".

