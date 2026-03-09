TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Piticco as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, March 9, 2026.

Following a deliberate, board-led recruitment process, the PEBC Board of Directors is confident that Mr. Piticco's extensive leadership experience and executive expertise will enable the organization to build on its strong legacy, ensuring continuity, stability, and stewardship of its national mandate.

"PEBC has a long history of delivering excellence in the assessment and certification of pharmacy professionals," said Gabriella Wong, Chair of the PEBC Board of Directors. "Richard brings the leadership, judgment, and experience needed to guide the organization forward, and we are confident in his ability to support staff and stakeholders alike as PEBC continues its critical work for Canadians."

Mr. Piticco holds more than 20 years of senior executive leadership experience in regulated and national organizations, including expertise in professional certification and assessment systems, governance, and stakeholder engagement across complex environments.

"I am honoured to step into this role," said Mr. Piticco. "PEBC has a strong foundation and a talented team, and my priority is to listen, collaborate, and support the organization in delivering its mandate with integrity, fairness, and professionalism."

PEBC remains committed to its core responsibility of ensuring fair, rigorous, and nationally consistent assessment and certification for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. The organization's operations will continue without interruption during this leadership transition.

About Richard Piticco, Chief Executive Officer, Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada

Mr. Piticco brings senior executive experience leading complex, regulated organizations, with a strong background in governance, operational oversight, and public-interest stewardship.

Extended biography: https://pebc.ca/about-pebc/#ceo

Watch Mr. Piticco's introductory message: https://pebc.ca/#ceo

About The Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC):

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1963, the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada is the national certification body for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. PEBC evaluates candidate qualifications, develops and administers examinations, and issues Certificates of Qualification, ensuring Canadians can trust that pharmacy professionals meet the highest standards of competence, professionalism, and public safety.

