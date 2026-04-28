Pharmacy Brands Canada Launches OpenRx: A New Model Delivering Scale, Transparency, and Control to Independent Pharmacies

EDMONTON, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Pharmacy Brands Canada (PBC) today announced the launch of OpenRx, a zero-fee model designed to give independent pharmacy owners access to national-scale purchasing power, while maintaining full control over their business.

OpenRx Program (CNW Group/Pharmacy Brands Canada)

Developed in response to growing margin pressure and rising operating costs, OpenRx prioritizes flexibility and transparency offering a consistent and efficient approach to supporting independent pharmacy operations. At its core, OpenRx is built on a simple principle: independent pharmacies benefit from access to scale without sacrificing autonomy.

"OpenRx is about giving pharmacy owners more control over how they operate while strengthening their financial performance," said Jon Johnson, CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada. "We've designed the model to combine the advantages of scale with the flexibility independent owners need to run their business effectively in today's environment."

The program offers a range of strong financial and operational benefits, including:

Access to competitive wholesaler rates

Consistent accelerated payment timelines from both wholesalers and generic manufacturers

Full transparency into pharmacy economics

Flexibility for owners to make their own purchasing and business decisions

In addition to improved economics, OpenRx is supported by the broader Pharmacy Brands Canada Banner Program, offering optional access to clinical programs, marketing support, category management, and end-to-end guidance for new store development.

With OpenRx, Pharmacy Brands Canada continues to evolve its approach to supporting independent pharmacy, delivering the benefits of scale while supporting the independence that defines community-based care.

About Pharmacy Brands Canada

Pharmacy Brands Canada is one of Canada's fastest-growing pharmacy banner organizations, representing more than 280 independently owned pharmacies nationwide. The organization provides independent pharmacy owners with the tools, resources, and strategic support needed to compete and grow while maintaining their independence.

SOURCE Pharmacy Brands Canada

Media Contact: Pharmacy Brands Canada, Email: [email protected], Website: www.pharmacybrandscanada.com