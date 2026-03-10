Pharmacy Brands Canada and Horizon Healthcare Launch Integrated Care Model

EDMONTON, AB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Pharmacy Brands Canada (PBC) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Horizon Healthcare as Horizon Pharmacy officially opens its doors within the innovative Covenant Community Health Centre in Edmonton, AB.

Purpose-built for the diverse communities of South Edmonton, the Covenant Community Health Centre represents a new model of healthcare delivery. By bringing multiple healthcare providers and services together under one roof, the centre helps patients navigate complex healthcare needs through accessible, community‑based care.

Rana Abdelmonem, Public Relations & Marketing Manager, Horizon Healthcare; Jon Johnson, CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada; Horizon Healthcare Co-Founders Karim Atta, Dr. Ahmed Abdelmoneim, and Janak Patel; and Sarah MacDonald, Ted Matsikas, Curtis Fabian, and Jeff Schlotter of Pharmacy Brands Canada, at Horizon Pharmacy & Medical Clinic in Edmonton. (CNW Group/Pharmacy Brands Canada)

Following a competitive selection process, Pharmacy Brands Canada was selected as the centre's strategic pharmacy partner and now supports Horizon Pharmacy as part of the integrated care team. Working alongside Horizon Healthcare's on-site medical clinic, infusion services, and home healthcare programs, Horizon Pharmacy connects prescribing and dispensing in real time, strengthening communication among providers, reducing gaps in care, and enhancing the patient experience.

Founded by pharmacists Janak Patel, Dr. Ahmed Abdelmoneim, and Karim Atta, Horizon Healthcare was established with a vision to advance community pharmacy as a foundational pillar of patient-centred care.

"Partnering with Pharmacy Brands Canada gives us the operational strength to build something truly different for our community," said Janak Patel, Pharmacist & Co-Founder of Horizon Healthcare. "Their support allows our clinical team to focus on delivering personalized, collaborative care while maintaining the independence and accessibility that matter most to our patients."

"Horizon Pharmacy represents an innovative model for community‑focused primary care, and we are proud to support them," said Jon Johnson, CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada. "Pharmacists are uniquely positioned to meet the growing healthcare needs of Canadians. By providing the operational and strategic foundation behind the scenes, we enable the Horizon team to focus fully on caring for their patients and the community."

This partnership reflects a broader shift toward integrated community healthcare models, where pharmacy plays a proactive and collaborative role in improving outcomes. Together, Pharmacy Brands Canada and Horizon Healthcare are strengthening healthcare delivery and demonstrating how community pharmacy can lead within modern, team‑based care environments.

About Pharmacy Brands Canada

Pharmacy Brands Canada is Canada's fastest-growing pharmacy banner program, representing more than 280 independently owned pharmacies nationwide. The organization supports independent pharmacy owners with the tools, resources, and strategic support they need to succeed while continuing to serve their local communities.

About Horizon Healthcare

Horizon Healthcare is an Edmonton-based healthcare organization focused on delivering integrated pharmacy and clinical services. Founded by pharmacists Janak Patel, Dr. Ahmed Abdelmoneim, and Karim Atta, the organization is committed to advancing collaborative, patient-centred care within community settings.

SOURCE Pharmacy Brands Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Media Relations - Pharmacy Brands Canada, Email: [email protected], Website: www.pharmacybrandscanada.com