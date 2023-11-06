PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY VETERAN JOINS NETRAMARK AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTCQB: AINMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Alphs as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Alphs will play an important role in shaping the company's initiatives, further strengthening its commitment to providing cutting-edge generative AI solutions and improving clinical trial outcomes.

Dr. Larry Alphs brings a wealth of experience to his role as CMO at NetraMark. He is a distinguished physician with a track record of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, having previously served in leadership roles that include Director at Novartis, Executive Director at Pfizer, Therapeutic Area Leader, Psychiatry at Johnson & Johnson, and President of The International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM).

As CMO, Dr. Alphs will play a key role in the Company's strategic direction, spearhead introductions to key organizations and leverage his extensive industry network. His academic leadership will help shape the Company's publication strategy to demonstrate the effectiveness of the NetraMark technology through high impact publications.

"I am honored to join Netramark as Chief Medical Officer and be part of a team dedicated to revolutionizing clinical trials. I have spent my career focused on bringing novel medicines to market and one of the greatest challenges has been understanding the clear drivers of response to a particular candidate medicine during a clinical trial. I believe that NetraMark's generative AI solutions have the capability to have a meaningful impact on revealing these hidden drivers of response and in the process improve the pharmaceutical industry's capability to efficiently develop novel therapeutics and medicines." said Dr. Alphs. "I look forward to providing my experience and contacts and in the process contributing to the evolution of precision medicine."

Netramark's CTO/CSO, Dr. Joseph Geraci, expressed excitement about Dr. Alphs's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Larry Alphs to our leadership team. His deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and his commitment to improving the clinical trial process align perfectly with NetraMark's goals. We believe his expertise will help NetraMark shape the future of clinical trials."

We also announce that Dr. DJ Cook, who has served as Netramark's CMO, will transition to join the NetraMark Advisory Board where he will continue to provide strategic guidance. We thank Dr. Cook for his invaluable contributions.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

