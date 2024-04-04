PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY VETERAN JOINS NETRAMARK ADVISORY BOARD

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Huntsman to its strategic advisory board. With his significant industry experience and expertise, Jeff's addition to the advisory board will further strengthen NetraMark's ability to deliver its innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) based offerings and drive business growth.

Jeff is a highly accomplished professional with a career spanning over three decades. Jeff is currently the President at J-Boys Consulting where he provides strategic advice to Private Equity, Venture Capital and emerging growth companies using extensive experience gained from over 30 years working in the Life Science industry and being a commercial and operational leader.

His expertise is particularly strong in strategic and tactical commercial planning, global business development, building, and growing commercial operations, mergers, divestiture and acquisition activities, sales management, global key account management, and consultative selling.

Jeff was previously the Chief Commercial Officer at Sitero, Citeline, ConnectiveRx, and LIQUENT. He has also held Executive Leadership roles at Parexel, Thomson Reuters, Rogers Communications and previously served as a Health Care Advisor at Warburg Pincus and Growth Capital Partners.

"I am excited to be joining the NetraMark advisory board," said Jeff. "NetraMark is at the forefront of the precision medicine movement utilizing its innovative AI solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. I believe NetraMark can have a meaningful impact on uncovering important study population enrichment criteria that has the potential to influence future protocols and play an important role in the future of market access solutions."

NetraMark CEO, George Achilleos, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Jeff's appointment, stating, "We are honored to welcome Jeff to our advisory board. His experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry will help NetraMark further develop its commercialization strategies, welcome Jeff."

About NetraAI

In contrast with other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) that have the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, even when this leads to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

