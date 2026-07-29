Pfizer's PREVNAR 20™ Selected for Québec's Publicly Funded Pediatric Pneumococcal Immunization Program

KIRKLAND, QC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pfizer Canada ULC is pleased to announce that its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, PREVNAR 20™ has been selected for the publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program in Québec. As of May 2026, infants in Quebec have been routinely offered PREVNAR 20™ through the provincial program, marking a significant step forward in evidence-based public health practice. Québec is now the second province in Canada to offer PREVNAR 20™ in their routine pediatric pneumococcal public immunization program, following British Columbia.

Pneumococcal disease is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality in children1, causing severe infections like sepsis, meningitis, and pleural empyema, which pose a serious burden to the healthcare system.2 The Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec recommends PREVNAR 20™ as the vaccine of choice for the routine immunization of infants and children. The implementation of PREVNAR 20™ in the Quebec pediatric immunization program, ensures that children in the province have publicly funded access to a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that offers the broadest serotype coverage against severe pneumococcal disease.

"Preventive medicine is the cornerstone of a sustainable healthcare system," said Dr. John Yaremko, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Family Medicine at McGill University. "Immunization helps prevent severe common infections and hospitalization which can ease pressures on families, pediatricians, and the primary care infrastructure. This milestone in Québec reflects a shared vision where vaccination acts as a preventative measure for infants."

"Our goal is always to stay ahead of disease epidemiology, not just keep pace with it," said Pierre-Alexandre Landry, Vice-president Access & Value, Pfizer Canada. "We applaud the province of Québec in joining British Columbia and providing their infants and children with access to the conjugate vaccine that provides the broadest serotype coverage against severe pneumococcal disease. We look forward to working with all provinces to reduce public health inequities across Canada and ensure all children have access to the highest valent pediatric pneumococcal vaccine."

About PREVNAR 20 in Canada

PREVNAR 20™ builds on PREVNAR 13™, protecting against 20 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae, including 7 additional serotypes associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and meningitis. It is Health Canada-approved to prevent pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema, and bacteremia) caused by these 20 serotypes in adults 18 years of age and older. It is also indicated for active immunization of infants, children, and adolescents from 6 weeks through 17 years of age for the prevention of IPD caused by these same 20 serotypes. As with any vaccine, PREVNAR 20 will not protect all persons who are vaccinated. Individuals who have questions about whether or not this vaccine is right for them, should ask their healthcare professional.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

1 https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/immunization/vaccine-preventable-diseases/invasive-pneumococcal-disease/health-professionals.html 2 Morrow A, De Wals P, Petit G, Guay M, Erickson LJ. The burden of pneumococcal disease in the Canadian population before routine use of the seven-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Can J Infect Dis Med Microbiol. 2007 Mar;18(2):121-7. doi: 10.1155/2007/713576. PMID: 18923713; PMCID: PMC2533542. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2533542/

SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.

For more information: Pfizer Canada Communications: [email protected]