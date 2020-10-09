Pfizer Canada and BioNTech will continue regular and open dialogue with Health Canada providing results from their ongoing Phase 3 study

KIRKLAND, QC and MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada and BioNTech SE today announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for BNT162b2, the lead candidate from the companies' vaccine development program against COVID-19.

The rolling submission has been accepted under the Minister of Health's Interim Order allowing companies to submit safety and efficacy data and information as they become available. Often referred to as a rolling review, this allows Health Canada to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process. Health Canada will not make a decision on whether to authorize any vaccine being considered under rolling review until it has received the necessary evidence to support its safety, efficacy and quality. Following the authorization of any vaccine submission, Health Canada will publish the evidence it reviewed in making its decision for transparency purposes.

The BNT162b2 vaccine candidate is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology and supported by Pfizer's global vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities. It encodes an optimized SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike glycoprotein (S), which is a target of virus neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine candidate is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 study ongoing at more than 120 clinical sites worldwide. To date, the trial has enrolled approximately 37,000 participants with more than 28,000 having received their second vaccination.

Full information on previously released data can be found here. For further information about the ongoing Phase 3 trial, visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT04368728.

