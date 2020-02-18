Pexip named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

"Pexip empowers customers to implement the endpoints of their choice by facilitating compatibility and interoperability across technologies such as H.323 and SIP, as well as interpretations of those and other industry standards employed by different vendors," said Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Its interoperability services allow Pexip, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Meet, and other video conferencing users to join meetings together. Its deployment and consumption flexibility is practically unmatched in the enterprise video conferencing market."

Pexip has a clear vision of customers' desired outcomes and executes with its innovative solutions. Not only does the company allow customers to prolong the use of their video conferencing solutions, but it also allows them to implement services that are tailored to their specific needs. The company delivers a range of benefits for organizations across the spectrum. For instance, SMBs may subscribe to its public cloud-delivered services to achieve cost savings, while enterprises and government agencies may implement Pexip as a self-hosted application to maintain control over data. Customers using the self-hosted application can also implement their own custom branding and workflows to provide a seamless experience for their users.

Significantly, Pexip is intensifying its focus on ease of use and the user experience (UX) as enterprise decision-makers and their users are becoming more comfortable with video conferencing. Pexip user interfaces feature desktop and mobile soft clients, browser access, and purpose-built hardware endpoints to accommodate various preferences, work styles, use cases, and budgets.

"Pexip is finding success across end-user organizations of all sizes. It is also winning customer loyalty, as demonstrated by its reported 99 percent retention rate for its base of 3,500 customers and users in 190 countries," noted Arnold. "Overall, it has earned itself a strong competitive advantage with its disruptive solutions, ability to address market gaps, and growing brand equity."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Pexip

Pexip simplifies complex video conferencing to empower teams to meet, regardless of location or technology. Our scalable, cloud-native platform enables high-quality video meetings, interoperability with Microsoft and Google solutions, and video system device registration. Customers can deploy Pexip on their own privately-hosted servers, in their own cloud subscription of choice (Azure, Google Cloud or AWS), as a hybrid, or as a service. With a diverse set of APIs, Pexip can be customized to fit customers' unique needs. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries.

