PetSmart Doubles Number of Teacher Grants for Pets in the Classroom Program

Pets in the Classroom Program Accepting Applications for 2019-2020 School Year

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- This year, PetSmart has nearly doubled its support of teachers across North America by offering more than 10,000 grants to Pets in the Classroom, a program that provides teachers with financial support to purchase and care for small animals in their classrooms. By expanding its footprint within schools, PetSmart is giving children the opportunity to enhance classroom learning.

"Pets play a valuable role in children's physical, social, emotional and cognitive development and can also enrich school curriculum," said Kathy Mitchell, PetSmart government affairs director and Pet Care Trust board member. "That's why we are proud to help even more teachers incorporate pets into their classrooms that can stimulate learning and bonding with the animals."

Pets in the Classroom was established by the Pet Care Trust knowing that, while classroom pets can be a valuable teaching tool, many teachers have limited resources for the support of classroom animals.

According to a study funded by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and Pet Care Trust that incorporated teacher feedback and classroom observations, classroom pets help children learn compassion, empathy and respect for all living things and reduce stress levels. The benefits were amplified for children with special needs.

"I am so grateful for the Pets in the Classroom program. My students feel a sense of pride knowing that they are completely responsible for the care of our dwarf hamster. They really see her as an addition to the classroom -- even my students who have various emotional, learning, or physical concerns understood she needs love and gentle care from everyone to thrive," said Michelle Jacobs, a fifth grade teacher. "I've seen so many positive interactions and behaviour changes because of this wee little classmate."

The Pets in the Classroom program is now accepting applications for the 2019 – 2020 school year. Teachers who already have a classroom pet can also apply for a sustaining grant to help support costs of pet care. For more information on the Pets in the Classroom grant program, including the online application, visit www.PetsintheClassroom.org.

