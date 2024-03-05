Grows Q4 Revenue by 8% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by 20%

Raises Quarterly Dividend and Issues 2024 Outlook

MARKHAM, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

System-wide sales (2) were $379.0 million , an increase of 5.1% versus the prior year. Same-store sales growth (2) was 1.9%, driven by same-store average spend per transaction growth (2) .

were , an increase of 5.1% versus the prior year. Same-store sales growth was 1.9%, driven by same-store average spend per transaction growth . Revenue was $286.9 million , up 7.8% versus the prior year, similar to system-wide sales growth.

, up 7.8% versus the prior year, similar to system-wide sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $71.3 million , up 20.2% versus the prior year, representing 24.8% of revenue. Operating income was $48.3 million , up 13.8% versus the prior year.

, up 20.2% versus the prior year, representing 24.8% of revenue. Operating income was , up 13.8% versus the prior year. Net income was $28.8 million , up from $25.9 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income (1) was $39.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, both up 25.6% versus the prior year.

was or per diluted share, both up 25.6% versus the prior year. Opened 17 new stores and ended the quarter with 783 stores across the network.

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend of $0.11 per common share.

Fiscal Year Highlights

System-wide sales were $1,419.7 million , an increase of 10.0% versus the prior year. Same-store sales growth was 5.2%, primarily driven by same-store average spend per transaction growth.

, an increase of 10.0% versus the prior year. Same-store sales growth was 5.2%, primarily driven by same-store average spend per transaction growth. Revenue was $1,055.9 million , up 10.9% versus last year, similar to system-wide sales growth.

, up 10.9% versus last year, similar to system-wide sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $231.0 million , up 7.5% versus the prior year, representing 21.9% of revenue. Operating income was $160.7 million , up 0.3% versus the prior year.

, up 7.5% versus the prior year, representing 21.9% of revenue. Operating income was , up 0.3% versus the prior year. Net income was $89.5 million , down from $100.8 million in the prior year.

, down from in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income was $116.5 million or $1.61 per diluted share, up 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively, versus the prior year.

2024 Outlook

The Company expects revenue between $1.11 and $1.14 billion , supported by same-store sales growth between 2% and 5% and 40-50 new store openings, Adjusted EBITDA between $248 and $254 million , and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share(3) between $1.57 and $1.63 .

"Our merchandising, marketing and in-store teams successfully navigated shifting consumer demand, to deliver revenue and profit growth in-line with our expectations for the fourth quarter and full year 2023," said Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Valu.

"Looking into 2024, we plan to deliver another year of growth, further strengthening our leadership in the Canadian pet industry," continued Mr. Maltsbarger. "We have a full agenda of exciting initiatives such as launching Performatrin Culinary, upgrading our digital platform and completing the majority of our supply chain transformation, helping drive an inflection in our free cash flow growth as we approach 2025."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

All comparative figures below are for the 13-week period ended December 30, 2023, compared to the 13-week period ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue was $286.9 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $20.9 million, or 7.8%, compared to $266.0 million in Q4 2022. The increase in revenue was driven by growth in retail sales, as well as franchise and other revenues.

Same-store sales growth was 1.9% in Q4 2023 primarily driven by a 3.0% increase in same-store average spend per transaction and partially offset by a 1.1% decrease in same-store transactions. This is compared to same-store sales growth of 11.8% in Q4 2022, which primarily consisted of a 4.6% increase in same-store transactions and a 6.9% increase in same-store average spend per transaction.

Gross profit increased by $2.2 million, or 2.3%, to $98.5 million in Q4 2023, compared to $96.3 million in Q4 2022. Gross profit margin was 34.3% in Q4 2023, compared to 36.2% in Q4 2022. Excluding costs related to the supply chain transformation of 2.2%, the gross profit margin was 36.5% and increased by 0.3%. The increase was primarily driven by: (i) favourable product margins including lower inbound freight costs; (ii) higher franchise fees; and partially offset by (iii) vendor recoveries in Q4 2022 associated with supply chain disruptions; (iv) increased discounts related to planned promotional activity; and (v) the unfavourable impact of the weaker Canadian dollar on non-domestic sourced products primarily denominated in U.S. dollars.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $50.2 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to $53.9 million in Q4 2022. SG&A expenses represented 17.5% and 20.3% of total revenue for Q4 2023 and Q4 2022, respectively. The decrease of $3.7 million in SG&A expenses was primarily due to: (i) lower technology expenditures mostly from project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems; (ii) decreased compensation costs due to lower variable compensation expenses; and (iii) lower professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12.0 million, or 20.2%, to $71.3 million in Q4 2023, compared to $59.3 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $0.9 million of higher costs from business transformation, share-based compensation, information technology transformation, other professional fees, investment in associate, asset impairment, and gain in foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA also increased due to higher EBITDA(1) of $11.1 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(3) was 24.8% and 22.3% in Q4 2023 and Q4 2022, respectively.

Net interest expense was $8.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 31.5%, compared to $6.4 million in Q4 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest expense on lease liabilities resulting from the new Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") distribution centre and the new Metro Vancouver Region ("MVR") distribution centre.

Income taxes were $11.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $9.8 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $1.5 million year over year. The increase in income taxes was primarily the result of higher taxable earnings in Q4 2023. The effective income tax rate was 28.2% in Q4 2023 compared to 27.4% in Q4 2022. The Q4 2023 and Q4 2022 effective tax rate was higher than the blended statutory rate of 26.5% primarily due to non-deductible expenses.

Net income increased by $2.9 million to $28.8 million in Q4 2023, compared to $25.9 million in Q4 2022 mainly from the factors described above and a net change of $0.4 million from foreign exchange.

Adjusted Net Income increased by $8.0 million to $39.1 million in Q4 2023, compared to $31.1 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue(3) was 13.6% in Q4 2023 and 11.7% in Q4 2022, respectively. The 1.9% year over year increase results from the factors described above.

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share increased by $0.11 to $0.54 in Q4 2023, compared to $0.43 in Q4 2022. The 25.6% year over year increase results primarily from the factors described above.

Cash at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $28.4 million.

Free Cash Flow(1) amounted to $34.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $25.0 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $9.3 million primarily driven by a decrease in cash used for investing activities primarily due to lower Net Capital Expenditures(1) and an increase in cash from operating activities, partially offset by an increase in payments of principal and interest on lease liabilities due to the timing of payments, the new GTA distribution centre and store network expansion.

Inventory at the end of Q4 2023 was $122.1 million compared to $118.4 million at the end of Q4 2022, an increase of $3.7 million primarily due to growth in revenue, improved vendor fill rates and timing of receipts resulting from global supply chain improvements.

Financial Results for Fiscal 2023

All comparative figures below are for the 52-week period ended December 30, 2023, compared to the 52-week period ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue was $1,055.9 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $104.2 million, or 10.9%, compared to $951.7 million in Fiscal 2022. The increase in revenue was driven by growth in retail sales, as well as franchise and other revenues.

Same-store sales growth was 5.2% in Fiscal 2023 primarily driven by a 4.4% increase in same-store average spend per transaction and a 0.7% increase in same-store transactions. Same-store sales growth in Fiscal 2023 included a negative impact of approximately 0.3%, due to the timing of New Year's day. This is compared to same-store sales growth of 17.1% in Fiscal 2022 which primarily consisted of an 11.8% increase in same-store transactions and a 4.8% increase in same-store average spend per transaction.

Gross profit increased by $12.8 million, or 3.6%, to $365.1 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $352.3 million in Fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin was 34.6% of revenue in Fiscal 2023 compared to 37.0% in Fiscal 2022. Excluding the costs related to the supply chain transformation of 1.1%, the gross profit margin was 35.7% and decreased by 1.3%. The gross profit margin decrease was primarily driven by: (i) the unfavourable impact of the weaker Canadian dollar on non-domestic sourced products primarily denominated in U.S. dollars; (ii) duty and vendor recoveries in Fiscal 2022 associated with COVID relief measures and supply chain disruptions; (iii) higher discounts related to planned promotional activity; and (iv) higher wholesale merchandise sales due to increased franchise penetration and improved fill rates to franchisees partially offset by (v) favourable product margins including lower inbound freight costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $204.4 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $12.3 million, or 6.4%, compared to $192.1 million in Fiscal 2022. SG&A expenses represented 19.4% and 20.2% of total revenue for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, respectively. The increase of $12.3 million in SG&A expenses was mostly due to: (i) increased compensation costs as a result of headcount and salary investments partially offset by lower variable compensation; (ii) higher depreciation and amortization on property, equipment, and software from store growth and information technology investments; (iii) higher advertising expenses; and partially offset by (iv) lower professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $16.2 million, or 7.5%, to $231.0 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $214.8 million in Fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $6.9 million of higher costs from business transformation, investment in associate, share-based compensation, information technology transformation, other professional fees, asset impairment, and loss on foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA also increased due to higher EBITDA of $9.3 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to Fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 21.9% and 22.6% in Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, respectively.

Net interest expense was $30.6 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $10.2 million, or 49.7%, compared to $20.5 million in Fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest expense on the 2021 Term Facility (as defined in the Company's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023) resulting from higher interest rates compared to Fiscal 2022.

Income taxes were $35.6 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $37.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million year over year. The decrease in income taxes was primarily the result of lower taxable earnings in Fiscal 2023. The effective income tax rate was 28.5% in Fiscal 2023 compared to 27.3% in Fiscal 2022. The Fiscal 2023 effective tax rate was higher than the blended statutory rate of 26.5% primarily because of the loss on the derecognition of the call option and impairment related to an investment in associate and non-deductible expenses. The Fiscal 2022 effective tax rate was higher than the blended statutory rate of 26.5% primarily because of non-deductible expenses.

Net income decreased by $11.2 million to $89.5 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $100.8 million in Fiscal 2022. In addition to the factors described above, the change in net income is also explained by the impairment and loss on the derecognition of the call option related to an investment in associate and a decrease in loss on foreign exchange of $0.9 million in Fiscal 2023.

Adjusted Net Income increased by $2.0 million to $116.5 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $114.6 million in Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue was 11.0% in Fiscal 2023 and 12.0% in Fiscal 2022. The 1.0% year over year decrease results from the factors described above.

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share increased by $0.02 to $1.61 in Fiscal 2023, compared to $1.59 in Fiscal 2022. The 1.3% year over year increase results primarily from the factors described above.

Free Cash Flow amounted to $48.7 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $50.2 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million primarily driven by an increase in repayment of principal and interest on lease liabilities due to the new GTA distribution centre, store network expansion, and renewal of existing leases, partially offset by an increase in cash from operating activities and a decrease in cash used for investing activities.

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below, including for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures used in this release to the most comparable IFRS measures. Also refer to the sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information and Industry Metrics" in the MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, incorporated by reference herein, for further details concerning EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Net Capital Expenditures including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure. (2) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below and to the section entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business" in the MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 for the definitions of supplementary financial measures. (3) This is a non-IFRS ratio. Non-IFRS ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below and to the section entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business" in the MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 for the definitions of non-IFRS ratios and each non-IFRS measure that is used as a component of such non-IFRS ratios.

Dividends

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on April 15, 2024 to holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 28, 2024.

Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue between $1.11 and $1.14 billion , supported by same-store sales growth of between 2% and 5%, 40 to 50 new store openings and higher wholesale merchandise sales penetration with Chico franchisees;

and , supported by same-store sales growth of between 2% and 5%, 40 to 50 new store openings and higher wholesale merchandise sales penetration with Chico franchisees; Adjusted EBITDA between $248 and $254 million , supported by operating expense leverage, partially offset by pricing investment;

and , supported by operating expense leverage, partially offset by pricing investment; Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share between $1.57 and $1.63 , which incorporates approximately $20 million pre-tax, or $0.20 per diluted share, of incremental depreciation and lease liability interest expense associated with the new GTA and MVR distribution centres;

and , which incorporates approximately pre-tax, or per diluted share, of incremental depreciation and lease liability interest expense associated with the new GTA and MVR distribution centres; Business transformation costs of approximately $17 million pre-tax, information technology costs of approximately $7 million pre-tax, and share-based compensation of approximately $8 million pre-tax, all of which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share; and

pre-tax, information technology costs of approximately pre-tax, and share-based compensation of approximately pre-tax, all of which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share; and Net Capital Expenditures of approximately $55 million , roughly half of which is attributable to investments in the Company's supply chain transformation.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter results is scheduled for March 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access Pet Valu's conference call, please dial 1-833-950-0062 (ID: 762645). A live webcast of the call will also be available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.petvalu.com/.

For those unable to participate, a playback will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (ID: 319248) and will be accessible until March 12, 2024. The webcast will also be archived and available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.petvalu.com/.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios. These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Pet Valu uses non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Free Cash Flow" and "Net Capital Expenditures", and non-IFRS ratios, including "Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue", "Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue", and "Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share". This press release also makes reference to certain supplementary financial measures that are commonly used in the retail industry, including "System-wide sales", "Same-store sales", "Same-store sales growth", and "Same-store average spend per transaction growth". These non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of Pet Valu's operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and these supplementary financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management uses non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Refer to the MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 for further information on non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios (including each non-IFRS measure that is used as a component of such non-IFRS ratios) and supplementary measures, including for their definition and, for non-IFRS measures, a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Information

Some of the information contained in this press release is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as at the date of this press release and is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Such forward-looking information is intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pet Valu does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities, including the information under the headings "2024 Outlook" and "Outlook" in this press release, is "future-oriented financial information" or a "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which is based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as set out herein and in the Company's annual information form dated March 4, 2024 ("AIF"). In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "continue", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, future events or developments, or outlook to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF. A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Quarters Ended Fiscal Years Ended

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks









Revenue:







Retail sales $ 110,089 $ 109,289 $ 421,828 $ 402,586 Franchise and other revenues 176,819 156,755 634,039 549,111 Total revenue 286,908 266,044 1,055,867 951,697









Cost of sales 188,407 169,740 690,730 599,400 Gross profit 98,501 96,304 365,137 352,297









Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,236 53,893 204,411 192,105 Total operating income 48,265 42,411 160,726 160,192









Interest expenses, net 8,456 6,429 30,646 20,478 (Gain) Loss on foreign exchange (256) 180 188 1,111 Other loss (income) — 139 4,718 (68) Income before income taxes 40,065 35,663 125,174 138,671









Income tax expense 11,300 9,782 35,626 37,905 Net income 28,765 25,881 89,548 100,766









Other comprehensive income, net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments that may be reclassified to net income, net of tax — (5) 18 20 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to the shareholders of the

Company $ 28,765 $ 25,876 $ 89,566 $ 100,786









Basic net income per share attributable to the common shareholders $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 1.26 $ 1.43 Diluted net income per share attributable to the common shareholders $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 1.24 $ 1.40





















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)



Quarters Ended Fiscal Years Ended

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:







Net income $ 28,765 $ 25,881 $ 89,548 $ 100,766 Depreciation and amortization 14,999 10,332 50,718 38,073 Interest expenses, net 8,456 6,429 30,646 20,478 Income tax expense 11,300 9,782 35,626 37,905 EBITDA 63,520 52,424 206,538 197,222 Adjustments to EBITDA:







Information technology transformation costs(1) 864 1,984 3,309 5,313 Business transformation costs(2) 4,037 1,482 9,689 2,697 Other professional fees(3) 225 714 741 1,873 Share-based compensation(4) 2,866 1,930 5,855 6,248 Asset impairments(5) — 448 — 448 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange(6) (256) 180 188 1,111 Investment in associate(7) — 139 4,718 (68) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,256 $ 59,301 $ 231,038 $ 214,844 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 24.8 % 22.3 % 21.9 % 22.6 %

Notes: (1) Represents discrete, project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and discrete Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") arrangements for transformational initiatives supporting merchandise planning, inventory and order management, e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, customer relationship management and other key processes. (2) Represents expenses associated with supply chain transformation initiatives such as duplicative warehousing and distribution costs, implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and other transition costs incurred during the transition to a new distribution centre. The expenses included in cost of sales in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 were $2.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $nil). The expenses included in selling, general, and administrative expenses were $0.8 million and $3.9 million in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively). Additionally, business transformation costs include $0.8M of severance related expenses associated with restructuring activities in certain business support functions in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $nil). (3) Professional fees primarily incurred with respect to: (i) the Canada Revenue Agency's ("CRA") examination of the Company's Canadian tax filings for the 2016 fiscal year and in Fiscal 2023 for the 2018 fiscal year; (ii) acquisition and integration costs incurred in relation to Chico in Fiscal 2022; and (iii) professional fees incurred with respect to the secondary offering of the Company's common shares completed on November 17, 2022 ("the "2022 Secondary Offering") and June 1, 2023 (the "2023 Secondary Offering"). (4) Represents share-based compensation in respect of our amended and restated share option plan, long-term incentive plan, and deferred share unit plan. (5) Non-cash impairment charge taken against certain right-of-use assets for closed or relocated corporate-owned stores. (6) Represents foreign exchange gains and losses. (7) Represents the Company's share of loss from associate of $nil and $3.4 million for Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively) and loss or (gain) on the fair value of the related call option for Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 of $nil and $1.3 million, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $(0.1) million and $(0.6) million, respectively).

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)



Quarters Ended Fiscal Years Ended

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income:







Net income $ 28,765 $ 25,881 $ 89,548 $ 100,766 Adjustments to net income:







Information technology transformation costs(1) 864 1,984 3,309 5,313 Business transformation costs(2) 9,558 1,482 18,790 2,697 Other professional fees(3) 225 714 741 1,873 Share-based compensation(4) 2,866 1,930 5,855 6,248 Asset impairments(5) — 448 — 448 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange(6) (256) 180 188 1,111 Investment in associate(7) — 139 4,718 (68) Tax effect of adjustments to net income (2,926) (1,631) (6,611) (3,817) Adjusted Net Income $ 39,096 $ 31,127 $ 116,538 $ 114,571 Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue 13.6 % 11.7 % 11.0 % 12.0 % Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.54 $ 0.43 $ 1.61 $ 1.59

Notes: (1) Represents discrete, project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and discrete SaaS arrangements for transformational initiatives supporting merchandise planning, inventory and order management, e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, customer relationship management and other key processes. (2) Represents expenses associated with supply chain transformation initiatives such as duplicative warehousing and distribution costs, implementation costs associated with new information technology systems, and other transition costs incurred during the transition to a new distribution centre. This also includes duplicative depreciation expense on property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and interest expense on lease liabilities. The expenses included in cost of sales in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 were $6.3 million and $11.4 million, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $nil). The expenses included in selling, general, and administrative expenses were $0.8 million and $3.9 million in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively). The interest expense on the lease liability in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 were $1.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $nil). Additionally, business transformation costs include $0.8M of severance related expenses associated with restructuring activities in certain business support functions in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $nil). (3) Professional fees primarily incurred with respect to: (i) the CRA's examination of the Company's Canadian tax filings for the 2016 fiscal year and in Fiscal 2023 for the 2018 fiscal year; (ii) acquisition and integration costs incurred in relation to Chico in Fiscal 2022; and (iii) professional fees incurred with respect to the 2022 Secondary Offering and 2023 Secondary Offering. (4) Represents share-based compensation in respect of our amended and restated share option plan, long-term incentive plan, and deferred share unit plan. (5) Non-cash impairment charge taken against certain right-of-use assets for closed or relocated corporate-owned stores. (6) Represents foreign exchange gains and losses. (7) Represents the Company's share of loss from associate of $nil and $3.4 million for Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively) and loss or (gain) on the fair value of the related call option for Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 of $nil and $1.3 million, respectively (Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 – $(0.1) million and $(0.6) million, respectively).

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Quarters Ended Fiscal Years Ended

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Net income for the period $ 28,765 $ 25,881 $ 89,548 $ 100,766 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:







Depreciation and amortization 14,999 10,332 50,718 38,073 Impairment of right-of-use assets — 448 — 448 Deferred franchise fees 196 354 333 420 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,837) (1,242) (3,158) (1,561) Loss on sale of right-of-use assets 417 333 1,106 793 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (256) 180 188 1,111 (Gain) loss on financial instruments — (52) 1,302 (551) Share-based compensation expense 2,866 1,930 5,855 6,248 Share of loss from associate — 191 3,416 483 Interest expenses, net 8,456 6,429 30,646 20,478 Income tax expense 11,300 9,782 35,626 37,905 Income taxes paid (13,321) (5,550) (56,451) (36,673) Security deposits paid — — — (5,073) Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Accounts receivable (3,209) (1,228) (4,949) (6,834) Inventories 12,978 17,614 (3,563) (26,133) Prepaid expenses 1,637 (4,979) (2,952) (8,194) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,777) (13,483) (12,321) 1,818 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,214 46,940 135,344 123,524 Financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of share options — 3,368 4,349 8,062 Dividends paid on common shares (7,146) (4,251) (28,536) (16,927) Repayment of 2021 Term Facility (4,438) (2,219) (45,750) (8,875) Interest paid on long-term debt (5,862) (5,987) (13,526) (18,626) Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (13,876) (7,371) (52,944) (43,212) Interest paid on lease liabilities (5,347) (3,065) (16,498) (11,853) Standby letter of credit commitment fees — (745) (872) (1,373) Net cash used in financing activities (36,669) (20,270) (153,777) (92,804) Investing activities:







Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (3,000) (12,538) Purchases of property and equipment (15,029) (22,140) (57,291) (38,833) Purchase of intangible assets (568) (738) (3,257) (3,424) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 3,709 2,261 6,579 3,643 Right-of-use asset initial direct costs (1,173) (939) (2,627) (2,157) Tenant allowances 450 787 1,635 1,459 Notes receivable 38 55 1,088 950 Lease receivables 8,075 7,033 30,344 27,050 Interest received on lease receivables and other 2,822 2,651 10,887 8,703 Investment in associate — (399) — (2,178) Repurchase of franchises — — (512) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,676) (11,429) (16,154) (17,325) Effect of exchange rate on cash 234 11 (3) (429) Net increase (decrease) in cash 17,103 15,252 (34,590) 12,966 Cash, beginning of period 11,341 47,782 63,034 50,068 Cash, end of period $ 28,444 $ 63,034 $ 28,444 $ 63,034

Free Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Quarters Ended Fiscal Years Ended

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks









Cash provided by operating activities $ 55,214 $ 46,940 $ 135,344 $ 123,524 Cash used in investing activities (1,676) (11,429) (16,154) (17,325) Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (13,876) (7,371) (52,944) (43,212) Interest paid on lease liabilities (5,347) (3,065) (16,498) (11,853) Notes receivable (38) (55) (1,088) (950) Free Cash Flow $ 34,277 $ 25,020 $ 48,660 $ 50,184

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Audited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at December 30,

2023 As at December 31,

2022





Assets









Current assets:



Cash $ 28,444 $ 63,034 Accounts and other receivables 27,875 22,965 Inventories, net 122,069 118,410 Income taxes recoverable 6,012 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,403 22,262 Current portion of lease receivables 34,332 29,827 Total current assets 238,135 256,498





Non-current assets:



Long-term lease receivables 159,101 141,187 Right-of-use assets, net 237,941 82,242 Property and equipment, net 120,493 91,774 Intangible assets, net 52,205 52,280 Goodwill 97,562 97,574 Deferred tax assets 7,230 6,652 Investment in associate — 4,708 Other assets 4,240 7,261 Total non-current assets 678,772 483,678





Total assets $ 916,907 $ 740,176





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 88,416 $ 103,782 Provisions 669 — Income taxes payable — 15,141 Current portion of deferred franchise fees 1,344 1,197 Current portion of lease liabilities 64,068 51,335 Current portion of long-term debt 17,750 17,750 Total current liabilities 172,247 189,205





Non-current liabilities:



Long-term deferred franchise fees 4,166 4,017 Long-term lease liabilities 379,833 215,966 Long-term debt 275,474 320,063 Deferred tax liabilities 8,864 8,250 Other liabilities 3,977 2,299 Provisions 2,626 — Total non-current liabilities 674,940 550,595





Total liabilities 847,187 739,800





Shareholders' equity:



Common shares 321,752 316,208 Contributed surplus 6,877 4,107 Deficit (258,768) (319,780) Currency translation reserve (141) (159) Total shareholders' equity 69,720 376





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 916,907 $ 740,176







