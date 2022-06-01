Pet Valu Launches Pet Appreciation Month to Raise Funds and Find Homes for Local Pets in Need

Month-long "Companions for Change™" event supports over 500 animal shelters and animal charities across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today, begins Pet Appreciation Month, its biggest, annual "Companions for Change™" initiative. For the month of June, over 600 stores in the Pet Valu family will be raising funds for Canadian animal organizations that provide critical support to local animals in need. On June 18 and 19, many stores will host National Adoption Weekend to help find the right forever homes for homeless pets in their communities.

"Every day small, community-based animal charities make a tremendous difference to thousands of Canadian animals. Pet Valu created Pet Appreciation Month to support these hard-working organizations," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. "As one of the founding initiatives of "Companions for Change™", Pet Appreciation Month has helped our national charitable program raise close to $11 million over the last 11 years to help local pet rescues, shelters and other important animal causes across Canada. During lockdowns, many community-based shelters and charities were unable to host vital in-person fundraising events so supporting these organizations is more critical than ever as they need to overcome months of fundraising challenges."

From June 1 to 30, all Pet Valu stores including locations under its regional banners – Bosley's by Pet Valu®, Paulmac's Pets®, Tisol® and Total Pet® – will be selling paper PAWs. Customers can purchase a PAW for the donation amount of their choosing, dedicate it to a pet or loved one, and paste it up in the store. Each Pet Valu store has selected at least one local animal rescue or charity in their community to support and 100 per cent of the donations will go to the store's designated charity.

One such organization that benefits from these donations is the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS), which operates the RAPS Cat Sanctuary, the RAPS Adoption & Education Centre, a fostering network, social enterprise thrift stores and the full-service RAPS Animal Hospital in Richmond, British Columbia. "RAPS depends on animal-loving donors like Pet Valu to help us fulfill our mission," says Eyal Lichtmann, CEO of Regional Animal Protection Society. "The product and financial donations we receive through Pet Appreciation Month each year help us provide our animals with the care they need."

Pet Valu's "Companions for Change™" is dedicated to supporting causes that help pets and pet parents in need in their local community, and across Canada. In addition to Pet Appreciation Month, each year, Pet Valu's hosts an October "Companions for Change™" event, which sees all stores raising funds, collecting product donations and hosting National Adoption Weekends to support local community rescues. Since 2018, Pet Valu has supported animal rescues and charities across Canada achieve larger capital projects with "Companions for Change™" grants. Pet Valu is the national charitable supporter of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, providing support through three separate programs: team sponsorships, feeding puppies and dogs in training, and sponsoring the annual fundraising walk. Pet Valu is also the proud sponsor of the Don't You Want Me Project.

