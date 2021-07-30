Pet Valu Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, will report its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

To access Pet Valu's conference call, from Canada please dial (833) 950-0062, or from the U.S. (844) 200-6205, (access code: 140927). The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.petvalu.com/.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 19, 2021. To access the telephone replay from the U.S., please dial (929) 458-6194 (access code: 255846). A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website as https://investors.petvalu.com/.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

