MARKHAM, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Sarah Davis

64,398,805

99.59%

268,325

0.41%

Linda Drysdale

64,394,937

99.58%

272,193

0.42%

Clayton Harmon

62,296,161

96.33%

2,370,969

3.67%

Patrick Hillegass

59,751,309

92.40%

4,915,821

7.60%

Kevin Hofmann

63,233,726

97.78%

1,433,404

2.22%

Richard Maltsbarger

64,524,279

99.78%

142,851

0.22%

Rick Puckett

63,287,113

97.87%

1,380,017

2.13%

Steven Townsend

64,398,296

99.58%

268,834

0.42%

Anthony Truesdale

63,575,253

98.31%

1,091,877

1.69%

Erin Young

63,997,306

98.96%

669,824

1.04%

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

