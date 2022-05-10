MARKHAM, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Sarah Davis 64,398,805 99.59% 268,325 0.41% Linda Drysdale 64,394,937 99.58% 272,193 0.42% Clayton Harmon 62,296,161 96.33% 2,370,969 3.67% Patrick Hillegass 59,751,309 92.40% 4,915,821 7.60% Kevin Hofmann 63,233,726 97.78% 1,433,404 2.22% Richard Maltsbarger 64,524,279 99.78% 142,851 0.22% Rick Puckett 63,287,113 97.87% 1,380,017 2.13% Steven Townsend 64,398,296 99.58% 268,834 0.42% Anthony Truesdale 63,575,253 98.31% 1,091,877 1.69% Erin Young 63,997,306 98.96% 669,824 1.04%

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

