Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

BOISE, Idaho, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on June 4, 2026.

A total of 100,523,482 common shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, or 80.35% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of April 8, 2026. The Company's shareholders voted for the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Abstentions Total Votes* Percentage of

Votes For* Percentage of

Votes Withheld* Percentage of Votes

Abstained* Marcelo Kim 72,595,988 11,973,401 135,148 84,569,389 85.84 % 14.16 % 0.16 % Christopher Robison 82,656,825 1,912,537 121,876 84,569,389 97.74 % 2.26 % 0.14 % Alexander Sternhell 84,171,419 397,970 74,346 84,569,389 99.53 % 0.47 % 0.09 % Robert Dean 83,609,269 960,120 69,990 84,569,389 98.86 % 1.14 % 0.08 % Andrew Cole 84,259,071 310,318 65,930 84,569,389 99.63 % 0.37 % 0.08 % Richie Haddock 83,611,367 958,022 72,973 84,569,389 98.87 % 1.13 % 0.09 % Laura Dove 83,776,106 793,283 83,193 84,569,389 99.06 % 0.94 % 0.10 % Jeffrey Malmen 84,286,363 283,026 64,781 84,569,389 99.67 % 0.33 % 0.08 % Jonathan Cherry 84,410,663 158,726 64,753 84,569,389 99.81 % 0.19 % 0.08 %

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the Annual Meeting.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The Company's shareholders also approved setting the number of directors at nine (99.73% voted in favor).

The Company's shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 at a remuneration to be set by the directors (99.84% voted in favor, 0.05% voted against, and 0.11% abstained).

The proposal to approve the Company's 2026 Equity Incentive Plan was also approved by shareholders (98.93% voted in favor).

Detailed voting results for the meeting will be available on EDGAR at www.sec.com.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and holds the only identified domestic reserve of the critical mineral antimony, which is essential to the defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors. The Project is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and provide uplift to water quality, improve fish habitat access, and invest in river restoration while supporting local economic development in rural Idaho.

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

For further information about Perpetua Resources Corp., please contact: Joe Fazzini, CA, CPA, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], [email protected]; Chris Fogg, Investor Relations Manager, [email protected]; Mckinsey Lyon, Senior Vice President External Affairs, [email protected], Website: www.perpetuaresources.com