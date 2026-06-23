Perpetua Resources Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

BOISE, Idaho, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") released its 2025 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's key achievements and progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals. The annual sustainability report provides disclosure of ESG topics and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry.

"Our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects a milestone year for Perpetua Resources," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "After years of environmental review, stakeholder engagement, and technical development, we secured our final federal permits and began early works construction activities at the Stibnite Gold Project. Reaching this point was made possible by a long-standing commitment to safety, responsible development, and meaningful partnership with our stakeholders. As we move into construction, our sustainability commitments are more important than ever. They will continue to guide our work as we help supply the critical minerals America needs, restore a historic mining district and create lasting benefits for local communities."

2025 Sustainability Report Highlights:

166 months (13+ years) with no reportable spills

121 months (10+ years) with no lost time incidents

100 percent of employees participated in business integrity and compliance related training

Provided 590 hours of volunteer service to the community

Finalized a cultural monitoring agreement with the Shoshone Paiute Tribes

Posted approximately $159.6 million in construction phase Financial Assurance

Contributed $63.4 million to Idaho's economy in 2025

Completed $19+ million in legacy cleanup to improve water quality at site since 2021

Fulfilled $450,000 milestone payment to the Stibnite Foundation and 150,000 company shares representing $3.75 million at a share value of $25 / share

Established a $250,000 Stibnite Launch Scholarship Fund with the College of Western Idaho

Perpetua's 2025 Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at the Company's sustainability achievements over the last year, as well as the Company's efforts to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country, and restore an abandoned mine site.

Website: Perpetua Resources Home - Perpetua Resources

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and holds the only identified domestic reserve of the critical mineral antimony, which is essential to the defense, energy and manufacturing sectors. The Project is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and provide uplift to water quality, improve fish habitat access, and invest in river restoration while supporting local economic development in rural Idaho.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information and statements contained in this report that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "potential", "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the business of Perpetua Resources Corp. (the "Company"); the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project"), including but not limited to, certain assumptions that the U.S. EXIM financing application will close and fund within the expected timeframe; that the Company's proposed financing will be successful and will be sufficient to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project or that the Company will be able to secure alternate financing if necessary; timing of anticipated milestones related to the Project and financing; our ability to comply with, obtain and defend permits related to the Project; the expected outcomes of the Project, including our mineral reserves and mineral resources; environmental cleanup actions by us and our contractors; ongoing funding and anticipated liquidity; our ability to comply with permits related to the Stibnite Gold Project; timing of anticipated milestones related to the Project; the realization of benefits from strategic partnerships, including the partnership with Idaho National Laboratory; planned exploration and development of properties and the results thereof; success of environmental protection, closure and remediation activities; predictions regarding improvements to water quality, water temperature, and fish habitats and other environmental conditions at the site, including with respect to process and timing of such improvements; reduction of the Project footprint and the anticipated benefits and other effects thereof; our ability to successfully implement the Project and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project, including contributions to the workforce, national security and clean energy transition; ESG-related goals, strategies, priorities and initiatives, including, among others, those related to GHG emissions, waste and hazardous materials management, habitat and biodiversity, health, safety and wellbeing, labor practices and human rights; the anticipated economic, environmental and other benefits of the Project; the viability of the Project; development and operating costs in the event that a production decision is made; success of exploration, development and environmental protection, closure and remediation activities; risks and opportunities associated with the Project; the timing and results of future exploration and material sampling by the Company, including with respect to antimony and tungsten; anticipated timing and results of ongoing engineering and contracting activities; plans for the design and construction of the Project; the viability of the Project; expected construction, development and operating costs in the event that a final construction decision is made; and development of any additional resources and reserves and the permitting requirements with respect to any such additional resources and reserves. Statements concerning mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates may also constitute Forward-Looking Information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that may be encountered if the Project is developed. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information herein, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions underlying the basic engineering work; that the U.S. Export-Import Bank's financing application will close and fund within the expected timeframe; that the Company's proposed financing will be successful and will be sufficient to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project or that the Company will be able to secure alternate financing if necessary; that no pending or future litigation will result in the loss of any material permits or material delay to the Project schedule or a material increase to Project costs; that we will be able to obtain sufficient funding to finance preconstruction and construction of the Project and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that the current price and demand for gold and antimony will be sustained or will improve; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for planned activities on the Project will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that permitting, construction and operations costs will not materially increase; the continuity of the price of gold, antimony and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations; and the assumptions set out in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, delays in the negotiation, and closing of the U.S. EXIM loan or material changes to the terms of the loan; delays in, or inability to satisfy the conditions to signing, closing or funding of the U.S. EXIM loan, if approved; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review and permitting process, including as a result of legal challenges to the ROD or other permits; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in development, construction, operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all; the industry-wide risks and project-specific risks identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC; operations and contractual obligations; changes in exploration programs based upon results of exploration; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of metals and minerals; availability of personnel and equipment; equipment failure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; environmental risks, including environmental matters under US federal and Idaho rules and regulations; impact of environmental remediation requirements and the terms of existing and potential consent decrees on the Company's planned exploration and development activities on the Project, physical and transition risks associated with climate change, increased attention to ESG-related matters, risks related to our public statements with respect to such matters that may be subject to heightened scrutiny from public and governmental authorities related to the risk of potential "greenwashing," (i.e., misleading information or false claims overstating potential sustainability related benefits); certainty of mineral title; community relations; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the Company's dependence on one mineral project; the nature of mineral exploration and mining and the uncertain commercial viability; the Company's lack of operating revenues; governmental regulations and the ability to obtain necessary licenses and permits; risks related to prior unregistered agreements, transfers or claims and other defects in title to mineral projects; currency fluctuations; changes in environmental laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak of disease; estimates used in budgeting and financial statements proving to be incorrect; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all; risks related to the outcome of litigation and potential for delay of the Project, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Information herein.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Technical Information

The technical information in respect of the Stibnite Gold Project in this report is based upon information contained in the technical report titled "Stibnite Gold Project, S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, Valley County, Idaho, USA," dated as of December 31, 2025 (the "TRS"), developed for the Stibnite Gold Project in accordance with the mining property disclosure rules specified in Regulation S-K subpart 1300 ("S-K 1300") promulgated by the SEC and published on March 31, 2026. Such information is as of December 31, 2025, and is subject to the assumptions, exclusions and qualifications set forth in the TRS. For additional information regarding the TRS, investors are encouraged to refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026. Data regarding domestic antimony reserves based on U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, dated as of January 2026.

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

For further information about Perpetua Resources Corp., please contact: Joe Fazzini, CA, CPA, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], [email protected]; Chris Fogg, Investor Relations Manager, [email protected]; Mckinsey Lyon, Vice President External Affairs, [email protected]