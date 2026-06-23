PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO GIVES CANADA'S MOST ICONIC SUMMER CHAIR AN ITALIAN UPGRADE, LAUNCHES THE PERONI APERITIVO CHAIR

Inspired by the spirit of Lake Como and designed for cottage country, the custom chair transforms Canada's iconic dockside gathering seat into an elevated aperitivo experience.

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - From Lake Como to Lake Muskoka, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is bringing Italian aperitivo culture to one of Canada's most beloved summer traditions. Enter the Peroni Aperitivo Chair, an Italian upgrade on the iconic Muskoka chair designed to elevate how Canadians gather, relax and entertain throughout the season.

Antoni Porowski sitting on the Peroni Aperitivo Chair

Featuring a built-in beer holder and a detachable aperitivo board that seamlessly carries aperitivo from table to dock, the Peroni Aperitivo Chair transforms Canada's favourite summer seat into a hub for entertaining. By bringing elevated bites, great company and a crisp beer together in one place, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is inspiring Canadians to embrace Italian style all season long.

A daily ritual in Italian culture, aperitivo marks the transition from afternoon to evening, when friends and family come together over a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro and small bites before dinner. Rooted in connection and conversation, it turns everyday moments into memorable occasions - and now, thanks to the Peroni Aperitivo Chair, can be enjoyed dockside, all summer long.

Designed to bring people together, the Peroni Aperitivo Chair creates a gathering place for sharing aperitivo, conversation and summer memories. Complete with a dedicated spot for a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the #1 premium Italian beer in the world, and a detachable serving board that seamlessly carries elevated bites from tableside to dockside, the chair serves as both a functional entertaining piece and a visual centrepiece for summer hosting.

"When Peroni Nastro Azzurro looked at how Canadians gather and unwind in the summer, we saw an opportunity to elevate a seasonal icon into something designed for entertaining," says Joy Ghosh, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "Aperitivo is one of Italy's most cherished rituals, but it's often something Canadians associate with travel. The Peroni Aperitivo Chair was created to bring that experience home, making it easy to enjoy elevated bites, great company and a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro from the dock, deck or backyard."

On the heels of Peroni Nastro Azzurro announcing its content series with Canadian author, television personality and food expert Antoni Porowski, the brand is helping Canadians embrace aperitivo at home with a recipe that includes premium Italian ingredients, curated by Antoni himself: bresaola, prosciutto, Taleggio, Parmigiano Reggiano, ripe tomatoes, olive oil, fresh thyme, Castelvetrano olives and cracked black pepper.

To celebrate the launch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is bringing the aperitivo experience home. Beginning today, Ontario residents can enter to win one of three exclusive Peroni Aperitivo Chairs, each paired with everything needed to recreate the aperitivo experience at home. Visit @peroni_ca for full contest details and entry instructions.

For more information, follow @peroni_ca on Instagram.

For people of legal drinking age only. Aboutalcohol.com.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

In Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni first brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, and now the No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed using the finest ingredients, including our exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of Italian style, craftsmanship, passion and flair.

About Asahi Canada:

Asahi Canada is home to a collection of international super premium beer brands and iconic RTDs in Canada, including Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell and Twisted Shotz. With offices in Ontario and Québec, Asahi Canada aims to provide innovative, high-quality beverages to the nation. It is a purpose-led organisation with a strong focus on employees and contributing to the local communities where it operates. Visit AsahiCanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Peroni Nastro Azzurro

For more information or high-res imagery, please contact: Andrew Marcotte, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]