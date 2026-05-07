Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Antoni Porowski Bring A Taste of Italian Style to Canadians This Summer

From the perfect pour to elevated pizza nights and aperitivo, Antoni and Peroni Nastro Azzurro bring la dolce vita to Canadians with effortless Italian style all summer long

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians gear up for a summer of hosting, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the world's number one premium Italian beer in the world, partners with Canadian author, TV personality, and food expert Antoni Porowski to bring a taste of Italian style home. Rooted in Italy's food-first culture, the collaboration celebrates a more intentional way of hosting, where everyday moments from aperitivo to pizza night with friends are effortlessly elevated with premium ingredients, thoughtful details and a perfectly chilled Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Photo of Antoni Porowski with Peroni Nastro Azzurro (CNW Group/Peroni Nastro Azzurro) Peroni Nastro Azzurro Glass Bottle and Peroni Nastro Azzurro Beer Glass (CNW Group/Peroni Nastro Azzurro)

Filmed in the heart of Milan and inspired by Italian living, the series follows Antoni as he brings this approach to life–from shopping local markets for fresh ingredients to creating effortlessly stylish gatherings at home. Along the way, he takes Canadians on a journey, demonstrating how simplicity, quality and attention to detail, from the perfect pour of Peroni Nastro Azzurro to pizza and aperitivo, can transform everyday occasions into elevated experiences.

"Partnering with Peroni Nastro Azzurro felt like a natural extension of my love for Italian food and my travels throughout Italy," says Antoni Porowski. "Those experiences have shaped how I approach cooking and hosting -- in a way that's intentional yet effortless. Whether I'm making pizza at home or hosting an aperitivo with friends, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is my go-to pairing; it transforms everyday moments into something a little bit more stylish."

Launching today on Peroni Canada's Instagram channel, @peroni_ca, the series begins with the art of the perfect pour of a crisp, refreshing, and premium Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Followed by episodes that explore Italian-inspired rituals including aperitivo, elevating at-home pizza nights with friends, and highlighting how great hosting goes beyond food and drink to include atmosphere, setting, and attention to detail.

In an episode to launch ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Antoni is joined by global Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% ambassador Charles Leclerc. Drawing inspiration from their travels in Italy, the pair craft a pizza using premium ingredients, celebrating the superior pairing: pizza and Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

"A Taste of Italian Style is about celebrating Peroni Nastro Azzurro's Italian heritage and inspiring Canadians to embrace a more intentional, effortless, and elevated approach to everyday living," says Joy Ghosh, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "From aperitivo to pizza nights with friends, Peroni Nastro Azzurro brings a sense of style and Italian living to any occasion, elevating everyday moments and making it the perfect choice for entertaining all summer long."

Follow Antoni's journey through Italy on @peroni_ca as he showcases Italian-inspired food culture and modern hosting through simple, quality-driven food moments, like aperitivo and pizza, that bring people together, effortlessly and with style. This launch follows the recent announcement of Antoni's upcoming National Geographic series, Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, premiering next month, further reflecting his passion for travel, stylish entertaining, and global food culture.

For more information, follow @peroni_ca on social media.

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About Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

In Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni first brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, and now the No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed using the finest ingredients, including our exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of Italian style, craftsmanship, passion and flair.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

SOURCE Peroni Nastro Azzurro

For more information or high-res imagery, please contact: Andrew Marcotte, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]