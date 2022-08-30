Peroni Nastro Azzurro becomes the Official Beer sponsor of TIFF and brings its global House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro experience to TIFF's Festival Village for the first time

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro will pop up in TIFF's beloved Festival Village, located in David Pecaut Square, an Italian-styled open-house where guests can enjoy the very best of Italian hospitality and snack on an exclusive menu curated by international celebrity chef David Rocco , paying tribute to the finest Italian cuisine. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro allows consumers to immerse themselves in the star-studded Festival whilst providing a unique and elevated opportunity to try the crisp and refreshing taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Throughout TIFF, The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro also presents the Red Carpet Suite at Roy Thomson Hall. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Suite will offer exclusive access to star gaze as talent exits the TIFF Red Carpet into the venue. Guests can enjoy a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro along with specially curated beer cocktails including Peroni Nastro Azzurro recipes and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% based alcohol-free infusions ahead of their premium film screening.

"The city of Toronto is buzzing with excitement as TIFF 2022 returns in full force and we are thrilled to announce Peroni Nastro Azzurro as the Official Beer of the TIFF," says Keith Fawcett, GM of Asahi Canada. "We are also delighted to bring The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro to Festival Village for the first time. Festival-goers will be able to immerse themselves in the moment and have a unique opportunity to try the refreshing Italian taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro."

"Peroni Nastro Azzurro shares TIFF's passion for creativity, craftsmanship and delivering exceptional moments to global audiences," states Elisabeth Burks, Vice President, Partnerships at TIFF. "We are proud to welcome Peroni Nastro Azzurro as our Official Beer Partner and to welcome The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro to Festival Village. The brand is known for its sophistication and exuberance and its iconic style will be on full display at TIFF Bell Lightbox year-round and at Festival. We look forward to our audiences experiencing the sights, sounds and tastes of authentic Italian culture at TIFF 2022 and beyond."

Peroni Nastro Azzurro's brand promise of a Taste That's Full of Life comes to fruition through their partnership with TIFF - Toronto's star-studded film festival.

Guests attending the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro on David Pecaut Square will need to be 19+ years old, with photo identification, to gain entry to the activation.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

Location: David Pecaut Square, 215 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G2

Schedule:

Thursday, September 8 , from 4pm to 10pm

, from Friday, September 9 , from 12pm to 10pm

, from Saturday, September 10 , from 11am to 10pm

, from Sunday, September 11 , from 11am to 10pm

, from Monday, September 12 - Friday, September 16 from 4pm to 10pm

from Saturday, September 17 , from 11am to 10pm

*Hours subject to change pending red carpet activity

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and flair. Born in Rome, in 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed for an effervescent, refreshing, and crisp taste that's full of life.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage, and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch, and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

