In the inaugural year of the iconic partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP - Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is inviting Canadian fans to celebrate race weekend at La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - As Formula 1® fever grips Montréal with the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% proudly celebrates the inaugural year of its global partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP with an immersive city experience dedicated to race fans. For the first time in its multi-year partnership, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% brings its shared passion with Scuderia Ferrari HP and Italian style to Montréal, with La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

Nestled beside the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of downtown Montréal, this immersive pop-up is set to be the pulse of race weekend excitement centered around the Tifosi: the most passionate race fans on the grid. The Tifosi epitomize the essence of what it means to 'live every moment,' and La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will allow guests the opportunity to fully embrace the passion and flair of the two Italian icons.

"As the only Canadian race on the calendar, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is excited to continue it's role in delivering highly-anticipated, inclusive fan experiences amongst the landscape of exciting race weekend activities in Montréal," says Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "As we continue to celebrate our global partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% adds an exciting layer for Canadian fans, providing accessible fan experiences in an atmosphere where the Tifosi come together to share in the thrill of racing and Italian passion."

From June 6th to June 9th, visitors will be transported into an immersive track atmosphere, with the Scuderia Ferrari HP show car taking center stage, offering fans a breathtaking 360-degree perspective. Guests can partake in unique photo opportunities to commemorate their visit with a captivating lenticular wall display that adds an interactive dimension, along with a dynamic light show illuminating the space. As the Tifosi infuse the space with their contagious energy, they can experience true Italian style and craftsmanship all while enjoying the superior taste of a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Salute Tifosi!

Guests attending La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will need to be 18+ with proof of age to gain entry. For more information, location and timing for La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, please visit HERE or follow @peroni_ca on Instagram.

La Maison Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Location: 1444 De La Montagne

Timing:

Thursday, June 6 from 12PM to 11PM

from Friday, June 7 from 12PM to 12AM

from Saturday, June 8 from 11AM to 12AM

from Sunday, June 9 from 11AM to 11PM

Website: https://lamaisontifosinastroazzurro0-0.ca/

Social Media: @peroni_ca #PeroniNastroAzzurro #SaluteTifosi

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Launched in 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest no-alcohol category innovation from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Crafted with superior Italian ingredients including the signature Nostrano dell'Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy – Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same uplifting Italian taste, with 0.0% alcohol. Birra Peroni implemented brand new technology in its Rome brewery to enable Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to match the flavour profile of signature beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has been brewing with Italian passion and flair since 1963. This new technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used, and only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is available in more than 30+ countries worldwide and marks an important step towards Asahi Legacy 2030 initiative, to have non-alcoholic products make up 20% of Asahi Europe & International's portfolio.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey and wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

