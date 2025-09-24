NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Agents.Land, developed by Oraichain Labs, launched its platform for permissionless tokenization and listing of Thesis.io's Agent Spaces. This integration enables creators to transform their content workspaces into token-powered hubs, seamlessly combining research, community building, and on-chain incentives into a single experience.

From Agent Spaces To Tokenization

Permissionless Agent Listing on Agents.Land: Enriching The AI-driven Creator Economy

Agent Spaces on Thesis.io are customizable hubs where creators publish research, share analysis results, and gather communities to discuss Web3 insights. With the new integration, these Spaces can now be tokenized and listed directly on Agents.Land.

Tokenization extends Agent Spaces beyond content hubs. Creators can design custom token models to productize their expertise and build value for their brand and community through sustainable on-chain business models.

Enriching the Creator Economy

Creators can design their own token models to support activities like:

Gated access

Community rewards

Contributor revenue sharing

Fundraising

DAO-style governance

The first community tokenized Space, $GALAC, reached a peak market cap of more than $470K in just nine days. Its journey from a trading hub to a large community, and eventually into a live token, highlights the potential of this model.

How It Works

Tokenization is fully permissionless and open to Thesis.io Premium users or 10,000 $ORAI stakers. The process is simple:

Create and customize an Agent Space on Thesis.io.



Connect to Agents.Land with a wallet or API key.



Configure and launch: choose name, symbol, description, creator allocation (up to 80%), vesting schedule, and media links.

Launches follow a staged process: subscription allocation for $ORAI and $MAX stakers, a community round, a public round, and eventual migration to decentralized exchanges.

Why It Matters

By connecting Thesis.io's Agent Spaces with permissionless tokenization, creators gain more than visibility. They gain tools to build community-driven economies around their research and discussions. Users earn clear incentives by joining, and promoters benefit by amplifying Spaces.

To fuel this momentum, Agents.Land is rolling out Weekly Creator Rewards, giving $5,000+ weekly to the top-performing token launches. Funded from the Treasury Pool and scaled with each graduating project, these rewards deliver recognition and tangible returns for committed creators.

Explore Agent Spaces and tokenization at Thesis.io.

About Agents.Land

Agents.Land is a pioneering launchpad for tokenized AI agents on Solana and Oraichain, empowering creators with one-click deployment, fair launch-driven market creation, and robust customization tools to launch, monetize, and scale next-gen AI brands and assets.

SOURCE Agents.Land

Minh Ha Khong, [email protected]