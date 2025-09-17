Perimeter Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Scientific Discovery and Ground-Breaking Theoretical Physics Research

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - This September, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics (Perimeter) marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of global impact through transformative contributions to science and Canada's research ecosystem.

From September 20th to 27th, Perimeter will commemorate its historic milestone through a week-long festival, featuring events to both honour its past and also launch its vision for the future. These celebrations will bring together leaders across academia, government and industry – individuals whose invaluable contributions have been the very cornerstones of Perimeter's remarkable growth and enduring success.

"Perimeter's 25th anniversary is a profound moment to honour the incredible legacy of exploration and discovery that has taken place within our walls, and more importantly, to look ahead at the next stage of the Institute's journey," said Marcela Carena, Executive Director of Perimeter. "Everything we do is founded in the idea that solutions to the world's biggest challenges start with breakthroughs in physics – including opening new paths in AI, energy, medicine and more."

The 25th Anniversary Festival will feature a series of events hosted for community members and guests, including keynote addresses from Carena and Perimeter's founder, Mike Lazaridis, reflecting on the Institute's powerful vision and its remarkable journey. This celebration also serves as the debut of the inaugural Perimeter Circle Awards, recognizing the profound impact and contributions of outstanding alumni across academia, industry and the community.

"Looking forward, Perimeter's focus will be to build on our incredible momentum," Carena said. "We will continue to deepen our partnerships across industry and academia and foster a culture of relentless innovation that empowers our researchers to tackle humanity's biggest questions."

Perimeter's innovative approach to unleashing unparalleled research excellence has empowered physicists from around the world to explore emerging scientific fields and blaze new trails in cosmology, quantum foundations, quantum matter and particle physics. This foundational work has driven advancements in fields such as quantum sensing and cryptography while simultaneously fostering the spirit of discovery that bridges research and innovation, attracts world-class talent and strengthens Canada's standing within the global innovation landscape.

As Perimeter celebrates this milestone 25th anniversary, it is grateful for the support of its donors, partners, and the Government of Canada, who continue to be integral to the Institute's next stage of growth at the forefront of theoretical physics research.

About Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Perimeter Institute is the world's largest research hub devoted to theoretical physics, fostering breakthroughs in the fundamental understanding of our universe, from the smallest particles to the entire cosmos. For 25 years, Perimeter's innovative approach has empowered scientists worldwide to explore emerging scientific fields, giving researchers the freedom they need to question assumptions and blaze new trails. Research at Perimeter is motivated by the understanding that fundamental science advances human knowledge and catalyzes innovation, and that today's theoretical physics is tomorrow's technology.

Founded by visionary Mike Lazaridis in 1999 and located in the Region of Waterloo, the not-for-profit Institute is a unique public-private endeavour, including the Governments of Ontario and Canada, that enables cutting-edge research, trains the next generation of scientific pioneers, and shares the power of physics through award-winning educational outreach and public engagement.

